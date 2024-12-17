Section of Kolo Road in Kῑlauea closed Dec. 19 for construction of temporary road
LĪHUʻE — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation provides notice to highway users that Kolo Road, as it connects to Kῡhiō Highway in Kῑlauea, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. The closure is needed to complete the tie-in to the temporary road that will be used during the construction of the roundabout on Kūhiō Highway at Kalamania Road/Kolo Road https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2024/06/28/roundabout-in-kilauea-on-kuhio-highway/
Highway users will be detoured to Pili Road or Hoʻokuʻi Road. Electronic message boards have been placed to alert drivers to the planned closure and available detour.
All work is weather permitting and Friday, Dec. 20, has been identified as a possible contingency day. HDOT will update this release on Dec. 19 to share if the weather contingency day will be needed.
This closure and other updates will be added to the Kaua‘i roadwork page https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
