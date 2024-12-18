Fiduciary In A Box Launches Retirement Module to Revolutionize Fiduciary Compliance

Fiduciary In A Box launches its Retirement Module, simplifying fiduciary compliance with automation and collaboration tools, for audit-ready documentation.

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiduciary In A Box Launches Retirement Module to Revolutionize Fiduciary ComplianceFiduciary In A Box (FIAB), a leader in compliance technology for employer sponsored health and retirement plans, has launched its groundbreaking Retirement Module. This innovative solution empowers plan sponsors and advisory firms to standardize fiduciary best practices, streamline collaboration, and maintain always-accessible documentation—all within a centralized, easy-to-use platform.Redefining Fiduciary Management with Precision and ProcessAdvisors and other trusted partners play a crucial role in helping employers navigate the complexities of the fiduciary process and stay current with regulatory updates. However, managing fiduciary responsibilities has long been challenging due to fragmented document storage across different organizations, leading to silos that hinder transparency and compliance. FIAB’s Retirement Module simplifies this process by automating and standardizing fiduciary best practices in a centralized platform, ensuring precision, accountability, repeatability and scalability for efficiency among organizations of all sizes.“Without clearly defined processes, it’s not a question of ‘if’ chaos will strike, but ‘when',” said Patrick Williams, Co-Founder of Fiduciary In A Box. “FIAB’s Retirement Module takes firms from duct-tape fixes to a structured framework that eliminates risks, increases efficiency, and delivers greater value to plan participants.”The module emphasizes process documentation and automation, allowing firms to identify bottlenecks, refine workflows, and ensure every fiduciary task is completed on time. By centralizing key functions like document management and compliance tracking, it provides a future-proof solution for managing fiduciary responsibilities.Key Features of the FIAB Retirement Module• Standardized Fiduciary Process: Align every plan with industry best practices to minimize compliance risks and reduce variability.• Real-Time Collaboration Tools: Foster seamless teamwork between fiduciaries and advisors, with tools for reviewing and updating documents in real time.• Always Audit-Ready Documentation: Keep every document current and accessible for audits, regulatory reviews, and internal assessments.• Time-Saving Automation: Streamline labor-intensive workflows with an intuitive, tech-enabled approach that frees up resources.• AI-Assisted Insights: Review contracts, Investment Policy Statements, and cybersecurity protocols with advanced AI-driven tools.A New Benchmark in Fiduciary OversightAs regulatory pressures mount and participant expectations rise, FIAB’s Retirement Module delivers the structure and consistency advisory firms and other valued partners need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.“Standardization is no longer optional—it’s essential for firms looking to scale efficiently and compete effectively,” said Jamie Greenleaf, Co-Founder at Fiduciary In A Box. “By leveraging documented processes, organizations can elevate their value proposition, improve outcomes, and build stronger trust with clients and participants.”The module also incorporates principles of business process management, helping firms define roles, address workflow gaps, and create solutions tailored to their unique fiduciary responsibilities.About Fiduciary In A BoxFiduciary In A Box is a state-of-the-art SaaS platform that simplifies compliance for employer sponsored health and retirement plans. By automating fiduciary processes and delivering actionable insights, FIAB empowers plan sponsors and advisors to protect participants, meet regulatory standards, and operate with confidence.You can find a clickable demo of FIAB’s retirement module here To learn more or schedule a live demo…Call us at: 855-650-3438Visit us at: www.fiduciaryinabox.com Visit us on: LinkedIn Email Jamie Greenleaf at: jamie@fiduciaryinabox.com

