Special Audit Details Criminal Case Against Former Hocking County Commissioner, Convicted on Theft and Other Counts

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $25,282.53 was issued Tuesday against a former Hocking County Commissioner, who was convicted of theft and other criminal counts related to fraudulent credit card purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The total exceeded the $25,090.69 in court-ordered restitution that Jessica Dicken paid in September 2024, leaving an unpaid balance of $191.84.

A special audit released Tuesday details the criminal case against Dicken. The full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving a complaint alleging fraudulent use of the Hocking County Agricultural Society’s credit card during Dicken’s time as the Society’s secretary.

SIU determined Dicken made more than $19,000 in fraudulent credit card purchases between October 2019 and January 2023. Transactions included costs related to her 2022 campaign for Hocking County Commissioner, a rental vehicle during a family vacation in Florida, and a variety of other personal purchases, including a wireless pet fence, clothing, and a mattress.

Dicken was indicted by the Hocking County Grand Jury in September 2023. She subsequently was suspended from serving as a Hocking County Commissioner and ultimately resigned from that elected post.

In August 2024, she pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft and telecommunications fraud and a misdemeanor count of soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

As part of a plea agreement, she paid restitution totaling $25,090.69, including $14,417.02 to the Hocking County Agricultural Society, $4,667.17 to Vinton County National Bank, and $6,006.50 in audit costs.

SIU was appointed to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 130 convictions resulting in more than $10 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

