Clean Label Project Prepares for California Legislation Requiring Manufacturers Disclose Heavy Metal Levels in Baby Food

AB 899 takes effect this January, setting a new standard for transparency in baby food, toddler snacks and children’s dietary supplements

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 1, 2025, the next phase of California Assembly Bill 899 (AB 899) requiring manufacturers of baby food for sale or distribution in California to test for lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury, and provide clear labeling and public reporting goes into effect. Through transparency, this legislation tackles mounting concerns about the long-term impact of heavy metal exposure on children’s health and developmental well-being.The Clean Label Project (CLP), a national nonprofit dedicated to transparency and safety in consumer products, is spearheading efforts to educate consumers, healthcare providers, and brands about the requirements of AB 899 and its potential to improve public health through transparency.“AB 899 is a landmark step toward protecting the most vulnerable among us—our children,” said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “Our role is to ensure families understand the law, why it matters, and how they can navigate this new era of product safety. We’re proud to collaborate with healthcare providers, brands, and advocates to turn the promise of AB 899 into a healthier future for families in California and beyond.”What AB 899 Means for ConsumersAB 899 sets a precedent for reducing harmful contaminants in children’s products. The law requires:• Comprehensive Testing: Regular, rigorous testing of products for heavy metals• Clear Labeling: Transparency for consumers on product safety through detailed labels.• Public Accountability: Production-based reporting on manufacturers’ websites, providing public oversight and compliance.Clean Label Project’s Efforts to Educate and SupportTo help families, healthcare providers, and brands navigate these changes, Clean Label Project has launched a suite of initiatives to amplify awareness and support compliance:• Education Boxes for Healthcare Providers: In addition to speaking at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) annual conference, CLP has been distributing materials to pediatricians and healthcare providers across California, equipping them with patient-friendly resources to explain the risks associated with heavy metal exposure and how AB 899 will increase transparency to help families minimize exposures.• Consumer Education Campaigns: Through social media, events, and partnerships, CLP is raising awareness about AB 899 and providing tools for families to make more informed choices.• Brand Collaboration: CLP is working with manufacturers to aid compliance with the new standards and provide certifications that demonstrate their commitment to transparency and safety.• Testing and Certification Programs: CLP offers a rigorous certification process to help brands build trust with consumers by meeting and exceeding AB 899’s requirements.Survey Highlights Need for EducationA recent survey commissioned by Clean Label Project and conducted by Count on Mothers revealed significant gaps in consumer awareness around heavy metals in children’s products:• Nearly all moms (97 percent) look for terms like "all natural," "pure," or "organic" when purchasing baby and toddler food, associating these labels with health and safety.• While the majority of moms are concerned about heavy metals in baby food, nearly half (44 percent) of moms have never heard of AB 899.• Despite limited awareness of AB 899, the majority (88 percent) of moms feel the legislation could significantly impact their lives.“These findings make clear that passing AB 899 is only the first step,” said Bowen. “Parents and caregivers need the tools and information to take action, and brands need support to meet these new expectations. Clean Label Project is uniquely positioned to provide both, ensuring AB 899 achieves its full potential.”“At Count on Mothers, we understand that moms are navigating complex decisions to ensure their children’s health and safety,” said Jennifer Bransford, Founder of Count on Mothers. “This survey reveals just how critical transparency, trust, and affordability are when it comes to baby and toddler food. Parents deserve clear, accurate information and access to products that meet the highest standards of safety.”The Clean Label Project invites parents, healthcare providers, and brands to join its mission to create a safer, more transparent and informed marketplace. For more information about AB 899, Clean Label Project initiatives, or how to get involved, visit cleanlabelproject.org.About the Clean Label ProjectThe Clean Label Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting transparency and safety in consumer products through rigorous testing, advocacy, and certification. CLP leverages science and data to expose hidden risks in consumer goods, ensuring families can make informed choices that prioritize health and safety.About the Count on MothersCount on Mothers is a non-partisan research collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of mothers and ensuring policymakers in industry and government prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of children. Representing mothers from across the political spectrum and every corner of the U.S., we provide insights on the issues that matter most to families. By bridging the gap between mothers and policymakers, we advocate for a brighter, safer future for all children. To learn more about Count On Mothers, or to Join the Count, visit: www.countonmothers.org Media Contacts:Julianne Hogan-SmithCount on Mothersjhogan-smith@countonmothers.org

