One-Third of Holiday Shoppers Eye Last-Minute Deals to Stretch Budgets, Theatro Survey Finds

34% of shoppers are waiting for last-minute deals, and 43% adjust shopping timelines to maximize rewards this holiday season.

Retailers have an opportunity this holiday season to build trust and loyalty by meeting the evolving expectations of shoppers with incentives, policies & tech that prioritizes the customer experience.” — Theatro’s CEO Chris Todd

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday shoppers are playing the waiting game this season as economic pressures drive consumers to change their timelines to maximize savings. According to a new survey from Theatro, a leading provider of voice-enabled communication solutions for frontline retail workers, 34% of shoppers say they’re delaying purchases in hopes of snagging last-minute deals, 43% are adjusting their shopping timelines to maximize rewards, and 18% are putting off shopping until they receive a holiday bonus.

To explore what’s driving holiday shoppers to brick-and-mortar retail stores and the experiences they’re expecting from retailers this year, Theatro partnered with the third-party survey platform Pollfish on the 2024 Theatro Holiday Shopping Report to uncover the holiday shopping plans of 500 U.S. consumers aged 18+.

The findings reveal that budget pressures and inflation are shaping where, how and when holiday shoppers spend their money this year:

● 34% of shoppers plan to hold out for last-minute deals to stretch their holiday budgets. 18% are waiting until they receive a holiday bonus or cash gifts to begin their shopping.

● 43% say they’re adjusting their timing to shop earlier or later for the right incentives, like rewards programs and discounts.

● 25% of shoppers said inflation and tight budgets are making them more selective about where to spend, prioritizing retailers that provide superior customer experiences.

● Loyalty rewards programs are playing a big role in driving store traffic, with 63% of shoppers prioritizing retailers who offer rewards incentives above those who don’t.

Theatro’s survey also uncovered heightened expectations and reduced patience among holiday shoppers, underscoring the need for retailers to prioritize operational policies and technology that prioritizes the in-store customer experience:

● 26% of shoppers plan to shop more in-person this holiday season, with 64% motivated by the ability to see and touch products, and 32% drawn by the festive atmosphere.

● 72% of shoppers anticipate long lines as a major frustration this year and 27% say they’d likely abandon their cart while waiting in line if there’s not enough employees to keep the line moving, while 22% admit they’ll avoid a store at all costs if it’s not properly staffed.

● 24% ranked employees staring at a device is a top annoyance while shopping this year, 36% are annoyed by self-checkout or self-service devices that are difficult to use or malfunction, and 30% are annoyed when employees haven’t been properly trained in the store’s technology.

● 78% of shoppers said they fear for their safety while shopping during the holidays this year, with 60% saying they want retailers to invest in more technology to keep stores safe.

“The message from shoppers is clear: they’re excited to experience the magic of holiday shopping, but they won’t settle for anything less than stellar service,” said Theatro’s CEO Chris Todd. “Retailers have an incredible opportunity this holiday season to build trust and loyalty by meeting the evolving expectations of shoppers with incentives, policies and technology that prioritizes the customer experience. At the end of the day, it’s not just about the products on the shelves; it’s about crafting the ideal holiday shopping environment that keeps customers coming back year after year.”

