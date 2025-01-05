The Abbie DeLoach Foundation Receives 2024 Best of Georgia Award, Honoring a Legacy of Compassion and Community Impact

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abbie DeLoach Foundation, a nonprofit committed to carrying forward the compassion and spirit of Abbie DeLoach, has been recognized with a 2024 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious award, determined by public votes at gbj.com, honors organizations that have made an extraordinary impact on their communities. For the Abbie DeLoach Foundation, the award serves as a testament to the meaningful work they’ve accomplished and the community support behind their mission.Founded a year after Abbie tragically lost her life in a highway accident, her family established the foundation in 2016 to ensure her legacy of selfless service, academic excellence, and athletic commitment lives on. Abbie, a 21-year-old nursing student, was known for her radiant smile, leadership, and dedication to helping others. Today, her family and foundation keep her spirit alive by providing scholarships, organizing community service, and funding outreach programs, making an impact that stretches far beyond Savannah.“Our goal is to continue the good works Abbie began,” says Jimmy DeLoach, Abbie’s father and the foundation’s driving force. “We want to support students who embody the vision and spirit of Abbie in areas she was passionate about—athletics, nursing, outreach abroad, and service in the local community.”The foundation’s mission is brought to life through its two signature events, which have become staples for both supporters and beneficiaries. The annual Scholarship Luncheon celebrates the achievements of students who reflect Abbie’s values of academic and athletic excellence. What started as a small gathering has blossomed into an event attended by over 160 people, including family members, community leaders, and government officials. Each scholarship awarded is a step toward empowering young people who, like Abbie, are driven to make a positive difference.Additionally, the True Blue 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race, held during Georgia Southern University’s Homecoming Weekend, unites the community in a joyful celebration of Abbie’s adventurous spirit. Participants of all ages join to honor her memory through fun and camaraderie, capturing the joy and passion that Abbie brought to every aspect of her life.The foundation’s impact reaches beyond scholarships and local events. Through partnerships with organizations like the Georgia Nursing Association and Compassion Go, the Abbie DeLoach Foundation supports nursing scholarships, funds international missions, and provides aid to vulnerable communities worldwide. In 2018, the foundation helped establish “Abbie’s Home,” a vocational training center for women in need, extending Abbie’s legacy of compassion and service to those across the globe.The Best of Georgia Award is a reminder of the power of community and the lasting difference one person’s life can make. The foundation’s motto, “Live Inspired,” encapsulates Abbie’s approach to life and serves as a call to action, inviting everyone to honor her legacy by living with compassion, courage, and purpose.In every scholarship awarded, every race completed, and every life touched, Abbie’s legacy endures, reminding us to find joy in service and to live with purpose. The Abbie DeLoach Foundation would like to thank everyone who voted and continues to support their mission, helping them keep Abbie’s spirit alive.

