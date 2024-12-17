Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Oneida County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Robert Brooks, who died on December 10, 2024 following an encounter with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officers at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, Oneida County.

On December 9, following a use of force by correction officers, Mr. Brooks – who was incarcerated at Marcy Correctional Facility – was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of December 10.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.