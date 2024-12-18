The Most Prestigious Hospitality Award Goes to Limo Miami

Hospitality Leadership Award

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL — 12/17/2024 —Oz Akgun, CEO of Limo Miami, has been honored with the most prestigious recognition in hospitality at the recent Greater Miami Beaches and Hotel Association’s Hospitality Leadership Awards Night. Traditionally reserved for individual hospitality leaders, this award highlights Oz’s groundbreaking vision and leadership in elevating luxury transportation to become an integral part of the hospitality experience.The Hospitality Leadership Awards, widely regarded as the highest honor in the hospitality industry, celebrate individuals who exemplify outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to enhancing Miami's renowned hospitality standards. This recognition underscores Oz Akgun’s unique contributions to an industry where transportation is now viewed as more than just a ride—it is part of the guest journey.At the heart of this achievement is Oz’s deep-rooted passion for hospitality. A hotel management graduate who began his career as a front desk agent at the prestigious Setai Hotel, Oz recognized a unique opportunity to integrate the values of hospitality into luxury transportation. His vision led to the founding of Limo Miami, transforming traditional transport into a seamless, bespoke guest experience that mirrors the care and sophistication expected at the world’s finest hotels."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Greater Miami Beaches and Hotel Association,” said Oz Akgun, CEO of Limo Miami. "This award reflects not only our commitment to excellence but also our belief that hospitality doesn’t stop at the hotel door—it continues through every part of the guest’s journey, including transportation.”In addition to his role as CEO of Limo Miami, Oz also serves as the president of the Greater Miami Limousine and Bus Association and sits on the board of directors of the Florida Limousine Association. His leadership in both local and state associations reflects his broader commitment to advancing the standards of the transportation industry.Under Oz’s leadership, Limo Miami has become synonymous with reliability, luxury, and service excellence, partnering with leading hotels, resorts, and event venues throughout South Florida. These partnerships reaffirm Limo Miami’s standing as a trusted choice for discerning travelers and a key contributor to Greater Miami’s thriving hospitality industry.As hospitality continues to define Miami as a global destination, Oz Akgun and Limo Miami remain committed to delivering unparalleled service and innovative guest experiences, elevating hospitality standards for partners and visitors alike.For more information on Limo Miami’s award-winning services and partnerships, visit www.limomiami.net or contact (305) 878 1720.About Limo MiamiLimo Miami is South Florida’s premier luxury transportation provider, founded by Oz Akgun, a hospitality professional with a background in hotel management. Built on a passion for exceptional service, Limo Miami transforms transportation into an experience, combining luxury, care, and professionalism that align with the region’s most celebrated hospitality standards.MEDIA CONTACT:Leo Matitinfo@limomiami.net(305) 878 1720

