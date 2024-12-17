Border Management Authority on Lebombo operations running smoothly as holiday movements increase

Lebombo operations running smoothly as holiday movements increase

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato has reported that operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry are proceeding smoothly, with no significant incidents or challenges recorded.

The processing of cargo on both arrival and departure continues as normal, with efficient facilitation ensuring seamless movement of goods. Similarly, traveller movements in both directions are flowing without disruptions, reflecting the Authority's preparedness for the busy holiday season.

Backlog of trucks that were on the N4 have been cleared, together with traffic on the corridor towards the Port of Entry. This weekend from Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December 2024, 52 252 travellers were processed at Lebombo Port of Entry – a clear indication of the increased activity as South Africa enters its peak travel period.

Commissioner, Dr Masiapato affirmed that the BMA remains vigilant and fully equipped to maintain this level of efficiency while continuing to monitor operations closely. “We are working with other law enforcement authorities and stakeholders such as the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to ensure that both trade and travel through Lebombo are handled with maximum efficiency and minimal delays during this high-demand period,” he said.

The BMA appreciates the cooperation of travellers and stakeholders and encourages continued adherence to border regulations to maintain smooth operations. Given the dynamic nature of operations on the ground, the BMA remains committed to providing timely updates as the situation evolves. The Authority urges the public to report any suspicious activities at the ports by contacting the BMA's toll-free hotline at 0801 229 019.

Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za and cell 072 856 4288

