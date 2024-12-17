MEC Tertuis Simmers and Disabled People of South Africa (DPSA) sign MOU to build accessible infrastructure for all

MEC Simmers, DPSA signs MOU to build accessible infrastructure for all

Today, the Western Cape Government’s Department of Infrastructure (DOI) and the non-profit organisation, Disabled People of South Africa (DPSA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen our efforts of delivering infrastructure that is accessible to people with disabilities.

The MOU is designed as a framework for enhancing collaboration in the infrastructure sector and it articulates the intention of the Western Cape Government and the DPSA to work together to address concerns and identify opportunities that will benefit our disabled community.

The DPSA has identified several challenges for people with disabilities in relation to the delivery of housing opportunities, which includes the backlog in housing affecting persons with disabilities, the prioritisation of persons with disabilities as a vulnerable group, and the lack of clarity on criteria for persons with disabilities qualifying for housing opportunities.

DPSA Provincial Chairperson, Bongani Yamba said, “This collaborative agreement seeks to address housing needs, employment opportunities, and the many inequalities faced by persons with disabilities. It is symbolic that, as the country was celebrating Reconciliation Day yesterday, we are here today to do justice to the forgotten and most marginalised group in society.”

The Western Cape Government will, amongst others, give special attention to applications for the retrofitting of houses for people with disabilities. Policy guidelines will also be provided to all municipalities for the prioritisation of households in which persons with permanent disabilities are a member. The provincial government will also ensure that the Human Settlements Branch venues, which are used for the registration of potential beneficiaries, are accessible to people with disabilities.

MEC Simmers said, “We recognise that not all people’s needs in the Western Cape are the same and today I am reaffirming this government’s commitment to work with our partners at the DPSA and deliver infrastructure, especially housing opportunities, that are accessible to all.”

