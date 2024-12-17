Peripheral Nerve Injury Market to Evolve Rapidly from 2024 to 2034 | DelveInsight | Abbott, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline

The role of Epineuron Technologies, Abbott, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others in the Peripheral Nerve Injury treatment landscape.

DelveInsight's "Peripheral Nerve Injury Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report offers an in-depth understanding of Peripheral Nerve Injury, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Peripheral Nerve Injury trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Peripheral Nerve Injury Report:

In 2023, the annual number of peripheral nerve injuries (PNI) in the 7MM was approximately 2.9 million for upper extremities and around 1.1 million for lower extremities.

The total market size for PNI in the 7MM in 2023 was approximately USD 2.4 billion.

Surgical treatment for PNI focuses on repairing damaged nerves, maximizing axon regeneration, and ensuring axons grow back to appropriate targets.

The total number of PNI surgeries performed in the 7MM in 2023 was around 1.7 million.

Upper extremity injuries were more prevalent than lower extremity injuries in the US, with upper extremities accounting for approximately 1.2 million cases and lower extremities accounting for 0.5 million cases.

On September 11, 2024, Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. announced that NTX-001 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA, facilitating accelerated development for patients with peripheral nerve injury requiring repair, following promising results from the Phase 2 NEUROFUSE study.

In January 2024, NTX-001 received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for peripheral nerve injury repair, further accelerating its development.

NTX-001 was granted Fast Track Designation by the US FDA in May 2020 for the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries.

Key companies in the PNI market include Neuraptive Therapeutics Inc., Axogen Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bioness Inc., Epineuron Technologies Inc., Abbott, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SPR Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer, and others.

Emerging drugs and devices in the PNI market include NTX-001, SilkBridge, CelGro, ONO-2910, and others.

Peripheral Nerve Injury Overview

Peripheral nerve injuries (PNIs) are complex conditions that involve damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, leading to disruptions in sensation, movement, and organ function. These injuries can arise from various causes, including traumatic events such as motor vehicle accidents, falls, sports-related injuries, or penetrating wounds. Additionally, conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome, nerve entrapment syndromes, and systemic diseases such as diabetes or autoimmune disorders can lead to PNIs.

Symptoms of PNIs vary depending on the type and location of the affected nerves. Sensory nerve damage often manifests as pain, tingling, numbness, or altered sensations in the affected area, while motor nerve injuries may result in muscle weakness, paralysis, or muscle atrophy, impacting coordination and strength. As the number of peripheral nerve injuries patients increases, the demand for effective treatments in the peripheral nerve injuries market continues to grow.

Peripheral Nerve Injury Epidemiology

The Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) epidemiology chapter in the report offers both historical and forecasted data on the incidence of peripheral nerve injuries, segmented by annual PNI cases, the number of injuries by extremities, and the total number of PNI surgeries performed across the 7MM, which includes the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034. In 2023, the US recorded the highest number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries cases, with nearly 1.7 million patients, reflecting the significant burden of PNI within the population. This comprehensive analysis provides insights into the evolving trends in PNI epidemiology and highlights the growing demand for targeted interventions for Peripheral Nerve Injuries patients.

The Peripheral Nerve Injury report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Annual cases of peripheral nerve injuries

Annual number of peripheral nerve injuries by extremities

Total number of PNI surgeries performed

Peripheral Nerve Injury Pipeline Development Activities

The report offers valuable insights into various therapeutic candidates across Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stages, while also analyzing the key players driving the development of targeted therapeutics for Peripheral Nerve Injuries.

Peripheral Nerve Injury Therapies and Key Companies

NTX-001: Neuraptive Therapeutics

SilkBridge: KLISBio

CelGro: Orthocell Limited

ONO-2910: Ono Pharmaceutical

Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Outlook

Peripheral nerve injuries (PNIs) can cause significant discomfort and affect muscle innervation or lead to a loss of sensation. These injuries can occur in individuals of all ages and result from various causes, including medical conditions or trauma. PNIs most commonly affect the upper limbs and are often linked to traumatic events, presenting symptoms such as paraesthesia, weakness, paralysis, and pain. Severe nerve damage often requires surgical intervention, with treatment strategies tailored to the type of injury. The primary goal of treatment is to restore sensory, motor, and autonomic functions by promoting axon regeneration.

However, existing therapies and Peripheral Nerve Injuries drugs may not always ensure full recovery. As the Nerve Injuries market grows, there is a heightened focus on developing innovative Peripheral Nerve Injuries therapies to improve outcomes for patients.

Peripheral Nerve Injury Treatment Market

Treatment strategies for peripheral nerve injuries (PNIs) focus on alleviating symptoms, promoting nerve healing, and restoring function. In mild cases, conservative management typically involves rest, activity modification, physical therapy, and pain management with medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or neuropathic pain medications. Orthotic devices, splints, or braces may also be used to support and protect the affected limbs. For more severe cases, surgical intervention is often necessary to repair nerve damage and restore sensory, motor, and autonomic function.

In recent developments of Peripheral Nerve Injury Treatment Market, Neuraptive Therapeutics' NTX-001 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in September 2024, facilitating its accelerated development for PNI repair. Additionally, NTX-001 received Orphan Drug Designation in January 2024, and was granted Fast Track Designation in May 2020. As the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market expands, ongoing advancements in therapies and drugs offer promising solutions for improved patient outcomes.

What is the Scope of the Peripheral Nerve Injury Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Peripheral Nerve Injury Companies: Neuraptive Therapeutics Inc., Axogen Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bioness Inc., Epineuron Technologies Inc., Abbott, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SPR Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer, and others.

Key Peripheral Nerve Injury Therapies: NTX-001, SilkBridge, CelGro, ONO-2910, and others.

Peripheral Nerve Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Nerve Injury current marketed and Peripheral Nerve Injury emerging therapies

Peripheral Nerve Injury Dynamics: Peripheral Nerve Injury drivers and Peripheral Nerve Injury barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies.

Peripheral Nerve Injury Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peripheral Nerve Injury Access and Reimbursement

