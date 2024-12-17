Powered Surgical Instruments Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~4.26 % by 2030 | DelveInsight
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2030. The growing number of bone fractures and orthopedic surgeries, driven by factors such as an aging population, higher incidence of accidents, and sports-related injuries, creates a substantial demand for advanced surgical tools. Powered surgical instruments, such as drills, saws, and reamers, are essential for performing precise and efficient bone surgeries.
Key Takeaways from the Powered Surgical Instruments Market
• In April 2024, MOLLI Surgical launched the OncoPen, a minimally invasive surgical pen that empowers surgeons for better outcomes in breast cancer surgery.
• In February 2024, Dentsply Sirona launched its Midwest Energo portfolio of electric handpieces in North America.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Powered Surgical Instruments Companies such as Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, adeor medical AG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Inc, Inc, Brasseler USA, Nouvag AG, AYGUN CO.,INC, iMEDICOM, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, ORTHOPROMED, Allotech Co. Ltd., medical bees GmbH, MatOrtho Limited, NAKANISHI INC, Kaiser Medical Technology, and others.
To read more about the latest highlights related to the Powered Surgical Instruments Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Report
Powered Surgical Instruments Overview
Powered Surgical Instruments are advanced medical tools designed to perform surgical tasks with greater precision, efficiency, and speed compared to manual instruments. They are powered by various energy sources, including electricity, compressed gas, or batteries. These instruments are widely used in various surgical specialties, such as orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, and general surgery.
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Dynamics
According, to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) (2024), in 2021 globally approximately 15.1 million people were living with spinal cord injury. Additionally, as per the same source males are more prone to spinal cord injuries than women and most of the spinal cord injuries are due to trauma, falls, and road accidents injuries. Spinal cord injuries often require complex surgical interventions such as decompression, fusion, and stabilization surgeries. These procedures involve intricate work on the spine, necessitating the use of advanced powered surgical instruments like drills, saws, and navigational tools to ensure precision and efficiency. As the incidence of spinal cord injuries rises, so does the demand for these sophisticated instruments.
To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Powered Surgical Instruments Market
Powered Surgical Instruments Companies
Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, adeor medical AG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Inc, Inc, Brasseler USA, Nouvag AG, AYGUN CO.,INC, iMEDICOM, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, ORTHOPROMED, Allotech Co. Ltd., medical bees GmbH, MatOrtho Limited, NAKANISHI INC, Kaiser Medical Technology, and others.
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Segment Analysis
Powered Surgical Instruments Market by Product Type (Handpieces [Drills, Saws, Reamers, Shavers, and Others], Power Consoles & Controls, and Others), Power Source (Pneumatic, Battery-Powered and Electric), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Insights
As per the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) 2023, in 2021, road traffic accidents caused non-fatal injuries for 20 to 50 million people worldwide each year. The complexity and severity of injuries from road traffic accidents drive the need for advanced surgical techniques and tools. Powered surgical instruments are crucial for performing intricate procedures with high accuracy and minimal invasiveness. As the number of road traffic cases increases, the demand for these advanced instruments rises, leading to market growth. Furthermore, as per the recent data and stats provided by the GLOBOCAN, in 2022, globally, the estimated number of new cases of brain and central nervous system cancer was 322,000 and the projection were estimated to increase 474,000 by 2045. The rising incidence of brain and CNS cancers leads to a higher number of surgical procedures, including tumor resections, biopsies, and other interventions. Powered surgical instruments, such as high-speed drills, cutting systems, and navigational tools, are essential for performing these complex surgeries with precision and efficiency thereby boosting the overall market of powered surgical instruments.
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Dynamics
Scope of the Powered Surgical Instruments Market Report
• Coverage- Global
Powered Surgical Instruments Companies- Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, adeor medical AG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Inc, Inc, Brasseler USA, Nouvag AG, AYGUN CO.,INC, iMEDICOM, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, ORTHOPROMED, Allotech Co. Ltd., medical bees GmbH, MatOrtho Limited, NAKANISHI INC, Kaiser Medical Technology, and others.
• Powered Surgical Instruments Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Powered Surgical Instruments Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Powered Surgical Instruments Companies
Table of Content
1. Powered Surgical Instruments Market Report Introduction
2. Powered Surgical Instruments Market Executive Summary
2.1. Market at Glance
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Regulatory Analysis
5. Powered Surgical Instruments Market Key Factors Analysis
6. Powered Surgical Instruments Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Powered Surgical Instruments Market Assessment
8. Powered Surgical Instruments Market Company and Product Profiles
9. KOL Views
10. Project Approach
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Trends
