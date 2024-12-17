Stardust Power Acquires Site, Receives Key Permit And Receives Approval For Major Construction To Commence





Caption: Governor of Oklahoma, J. Kevin Stitt, and Founder and CEO, Stardust Power, Roshan Pujari, met December 2, 2024, to discuss the upcoming construction of its lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (“the Company” or “Stardust Power”) (NASDAQ: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the completion of the acquisition of its 66-acre site at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This key acquisition marks another significant milestone as the Company prepares to commence construction on one of North America’s largest lithium refineries. With the General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities now in place, and subject to finalizing project financing, Stardust Power is now positioned to begin construction.

Stardust Power received this permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and has completed its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), which incorporates best-in-class management practices to control stormwater discharges during construction and is designed to ensure compliance with environmental standards and minimize potential impacts on the surrounding area. This critical permit allows Stardust Power to commence construction at the site. In the coming weeks, Stardust Power plans to submit the remaining necessary permits, marking the final regulatory steps at this junction. This marks a significant milestone for the Company and its mission to onshore manufacturing of battery grade lithium for US energy independence.

In January 2024, Stardust Power selected Muskogee, Oklahoma for its lithium refinery, citing the state’s central location and excellent access to multi-modal logistics. The site benefits from proximity to the country’s largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. Oklahoma’s leadership in sustainable energy aligns with Stardust Power’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The shovel-ready site near the Port of Muskogee offers key construction and operational advantages, with the potential to speed up timelines. After thorough due diligence, including environmental, technical, cultural, and logistical reviews, the site was confirmed as ideal. It offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the Company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.

Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power, stated, "With the land purchase complete and key permitting secured, we are excited to enter the construction phase in Muskogee. This milestone brings us closer to our mission of becoming a leading supplier of American battery-grade lithium. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from Governor Stitt, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Tulsa Chamber, and the City and Port of Muskogee. Together, we endeavor to create hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs and keep Oklahoma at the forefront of America's energy leadership. While the site’s infrastructure and logistics are outstanding, the true asset of Oklahoma is its people."

Earlier this year, the City and County of Muskogee established a $27 million Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) district to support the project. The TIF is expected to fund key infrastructure improvements in the area, including upgrades to industrial roads, rail line rehabilitation, and the replacement of a trestle bridge, improvements that are important to the successful development of the refinery. Stardust Power intends to claim back certain related costs from TIF related to the site, which could reduce overall project costs and improve margins.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/517788f6-c251-44e2-a037-b55a5adc0eab

