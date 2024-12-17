Onychomycosis Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Onychomycosis Market Insights

Onychomycosis Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Onychomycosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Onychomycosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Onychomycosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Onychomycosis Market Report:

• The Onychomycosis market size was valued approximately USD 760 million in 2023 in the United States and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the 7MM reported approximately 83,553 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Onychomycosis. The increase in cases can be attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle choices like poor foot hygiene and tight footwear, as well as frequent exposure to communal spaces such as swimming pools, which heighten susceptibility.

• The United States holds the largest share of the Onychomycosis market, representing approximately 61% of the total market size across the 7MM

• Emerging treatments like BB2603, along with others, have the potential to significantly impact the growth of the Onychomycosis market.

• The market size of the EU4 and the UK was around USD 364 million in 2023, and it is projected to grow throughout the forecast period.

• In 2023, France had the largest market size among European countries, totaling approximately USD 123 million.

• In 2023, the total number of prevalent Onychomycosis cases in the US was approximately 37,250 thousand, with significant changes expected by 2034.

• In 2023, among the prevalent cases of onychomycosis in Germany, moderate cases were the most common, totaling approximately 726 thousand. These numbers are projected to vary throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• In 2023, France recorded approximately 11,465 thousand prevalent cases of onychomycosis, with expectations for these numbers to change by 2034.

• In 2023, Japan reported around 2,296 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of onychomycosis, with these figures expected to experience further changes by 2034.

• Key Onychomycosis Companies: Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, MediQuest Therapeutics, Polichem S.A, Repolar Ltd., Celtic Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Hisamitsu Pharma, Polichem S.A., Pfizer, Bausch Health, Halcygen Pharma, Meiji Seika Pharma, photonamic GmbH, Viamet, Novartis, Topica Pharma, Taro Pharma, NanoBio Crp, Hallux, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bayer, Abeona Therapeutics, Dow Pharma, Taro Pharma, and others

• Key Onychomycosis Therapies: MOB-015, BB2603, HSG, Tavaborole, MOB015B, P-3058, Organogel of naftifine, Amorolfine, TDT067 and Lamisil, Albaconazole, HTU-520, P-3058, AN2690, Efinaconazole, SUBA-itraconazole, ME1111, PD P 506 A, VT-1161, terbinafine, Luliconazole, NVXT topical, NB-002, HTS-519, SCH 56592, Bifonazole cream 1%, EcoNail™, IDP-108, Itraconazole, and others

• The Onychomycosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Onychomycosis is more common in females than males, in the United States

• The Onychomycosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Onychomycosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Onychomycosis market dynamics.

Onychomycosis Overview

Onychomycosis, often referred to as toenail fungus or nail fungal infection, is a common fungal infection that affects the toenails or fingernails. It typically occurs when fungi, such as dermatophytes, invade the nail bed, nail plate, or surrounding skin, leading to discoloration, thickening, and brittleness of the nails.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Onychomycosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Onychomycosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Onychomycosis

• Prevalent Cases of Onychomycosis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Onychomycosis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Onychomycosis

Onychomycosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Onychomycosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Onychomycosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Onychomycosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Onychomycosis Therapies and Key Companies

• MOB-015: Moberg Pharma

• BB2603: Blueberry Therapeutics

• HSG: Hallux

• Tavaborole: Pfizer

• MOB015B: Moberg Pharma AB

• P-3058: Polichem S.A.

• Organogel of naftifine: MediQuest Therapeutics

• Amorolfine: Repolar Ltd.

• TDT067 and Lamisil: Celtic Pharma

• Albaconazole: GlaxoSmithKline

• HTU-520: Hisamitsu Pharma

• P-3058: Polichem S.A.

• AN2690: Pfizer

• Efinaconazole: Bausch Health

• SUBA-itraconazole: Halcygen Pharma

• ME1111: Meiji Seika Pharma

• PD P 506 A: photonamic GmbH

• VT-1161: Viamet

• terbinafine: Novartis

• Luliconazole: Topica Pharma

• NVXT topical: Taro Pharma

• NB-002: NanoBio Crp

• HTS-519: Hallux, Inc.

• SCH 56592: Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Bifonazole cream 1%: Bayer

• EcoNail™: Abeona Therapeutics

• IDP-108: Dow Pharma

• Itraconazole: Taro Pharma

Onychomycosis Market Strengths

• The introduction of novel, inexpensive, and non-invasive diagnostic technologies have led to rapid and accurate diagnosis of onychomycosis, hence increased the rate of diagnosis.

Onychomycosis Market Opportunities

• Current treatments have poor adherence and tolerability creating an opportunity for the key players to work on these areas

Scope of the Onychomycosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Onychomycosis Companies: Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Hallux, Pfizer, MediQuest Therapeutics, Moberg Pharma AB, Polichem S.A, Repolar Ltd., Celtic Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Hisamitsu Pharma, Polichem S.A., Pfizer, Bausch Health, Halcygen Pharma, Meiji Seika Pharma, photonamic GmbH, Viamet, Novartis, Topica Pharma, Taro Pharma, NanoBio Crp, Hallux, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bayer, Abeona Therapeutics, Dow Pharma, Taro Pharma, and others

• Key Onychomycosis Therapies: MOB-015, BB2603, HSG, Tavaborole, MOB015B, P-3058, Organogel of naftifine, Amorolfine, TDT067 and Lamisil, Albaconazole, HTU-520, P-3058, AN2690, Efinaconazole, SUBA-itraconazole, ME1111, PD P 506 A, VT-1161, terbinafine, Luliconazole, NVXT topical, NB-002, HTS-519, SCH 56592, Bifonazole cream 1%, EcoNail™, IDP-108, Itraconazole, and others

• Onychomycosis Therapeutic Assessment: Onychomycosis current marketed and Onychomycosis emerging therapies

• Onychomycosis Market Dynamics: Onychomycosis market drivers and Onychomycosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Onychomycosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Onychomycosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Onychomycosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Onychomycosis

3. SWOT analysis of Onychomycosis

4. Onychomycosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Onychomycosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Onychomycosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Onychomycosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Onychomycosis

9. Onychomycosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Onychomycosis Unmet Needs

11. Onychomycosis Emerging Therapies

12. Onychomycosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Onychomycosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Onychomycosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Onychomycosis Market Drivers

16. Onychomycosis Market Barriers

17. Onychomycosis Appendix

18. Onychomycosis Report Methodology

