Hernia Repair Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.08 % by 2030 | DelveInsight

Hernia Repair Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hernia Repair Devices Market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2030. The increasing demand for hernia repair devices is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of hernias and the rising number of surgeries performed for their treatment. Key factors contributing to the positive growth of the hernia repair devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 include heightened research and development activities, along with technological advancements in device innovation.

Key Takeaways from the Hernia Repair Devices Market Report

• In November 2024:- Medtronic - MITG- Medtronic is sponsoring and funding the AFFIX study, a prospective, post-market, multicenter, nonrandomized, single-arm, interventional clinical study. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the performance and safety of the MaxTack™ Motorized Fixation Device when used for fixation of prosthetic material to soft tissue in minimally invasive ventral hernia repair procedures.

• In July 2024, Duomed Group completed the acquisition of REY Médical SA. REY Médical is a medical equipment company with a specialization in hernia treatment. This acquisition resulted in Duomed’s strategy to establish itself as the premier distribution platform for medical technology solutions and enhance service offerings to healthcare providers in Europe.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Hernia Repair Devices Companies such as Medtronic, TELA Bio, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, BD, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Insightra Medical INC, Deep Blue Medical Advances, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Herniamesh® S.r.l., BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, Betatech Medical, Cousin Surgery, Futura surgical, Integra Lifesciences, Olympus Corporation, Novus Scientific, KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş., and among others.

Hernia Repair Devices Overview

Hernia repair devices are specialized medical tools and implants used in the surgical treatment of hernias. A hernia occurs when an organ or tissue pushes through a weakened spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. Common types of hernias include inguinal, umbilical, femoral, hiatal, and incisional hernias.

Hernia Repair Devices Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of hernias, particularly inguinal hernias, is significantly driving the growth of the hernia repair devices market. Hernia mesh, a medical device designed to support damaged tissue during the healing process, plays a crucial role in treating this condition. According to data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2023, inguinal hernias are the most common type, affecting approximately 25% of men and 2% of women globally at some point in their lives. This high prevalence is propelling market expansion.

Hernia Repair Devices Companies

Medtronic, TELA Bio, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, BD, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Insightra Medical INC, Deep Blue Medical Advances, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Herniamesh® S.r.l., BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, Betatech Medical, Cousin Surgery, Futura surgical, Integra Lifesciences, Olympus Corporation, Novus Scientific, KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş., and among others.

Hernia Repair Devices Segment Analysis

Hernia Repair Devices Market by Product Type (Hernia Mesh [Synthetic Mesh and Biologic/Bioresorbable Mesh], Hernia Fixators [Tack Applicators, Staplers, Sutures, Glue Applicators]), Surgery Type (Inguinal Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia Repair, Femoral Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia Repair), Procedure Type (Open and Laparoscopic), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Hernia Repair Devices Market Insights

The aging population is a critical factor influencing market dynamics. Data published by the Population Reference Bureau in January 2024 indicates that there were around 58 million individuals aged 65 and older in the United States in 2022, a number projected to rise to 82 million by 2050. Similarly, Government of Canada statistics from 2021 estimate that the aging population will grow from 6.7 million in 2021 to approximately 9.2 million by 2041. The development of hernias in older adults is primarily attributed to age-related factors, such as the weakening of the abdominal wall and increased physical strain, which contribute to higher intra-abdominal pressure and the subsequent formation of hernias.

Hernia Repair Devices Market Drivers

The major factors driving the demand for Hernia Repair Devices are the growing incidence of hernias, new product launches, proper reimbursement, and the growing number of hernia surgeries, among others.

Scope of the Hernia Repair Devices Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Hernia Repair Devices Companies- Medtronic, TELA Bio, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, BD, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Insightra Medical INC, Deep Blue Medical Advances, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Herniamesh® S.r.l., BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, Betatech Medical, Cousin Surgery, Futura surgical, Integra Lifesciences, Olympus Corporation, Novus Scientific, KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş., and among others.

• Hernia Repair Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Hernia Repair Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

