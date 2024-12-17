Vascular Stents Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7.90 % by 2030 | DelveInsight

Vascular Stents Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vascular Stents Market was valued at USD 13.31 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2030. The increase in demand for vascular stents is predominantly attributed to the growing prevalence of vascular disorders such as atherosclerosis, carotid artery diseases, and peripheral artery diseases, among others. In addition, growing preferences for minimally invasive surgeries among the patient population, growing technological advancement in the product arena, and approval of various vascular stents, among others are some of the factors responsible for driving the global vascular stents market in the forthcoming years.

• In December 2024:- Acandis GmbH- Goal of the study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of acute permanent stenting of symptomatic intracranial stenosis following unsuccessful recanalization by thrombectomy in acute ischemic stroke with large vessel occlusion using the self-expandable CREDO® heal Stent.

• In December 2024:- Boston Scientific Corporation- The EMINENT study is a prospective, multi-center study evaluating the effectiveness of the ELUVIA stent versus Self-Expanding Bare Nitinol Stents in the treatment of lesions 30-210 mm long located in the femoropopliteal arteries in subjects with symptoms classified as Rutherford categories 2-4.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Vascular Stents Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Vascular Stents Companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, and others.

Vascular Stents Overview

Vascular stents are small, tube-like devices made of metal or polymer that are used to support and keep blood vessels open. They are commonly employed in medical procedures to treat narrowed or blocked arteries or veins caused by conditions such as atherosclerosis, blood clots, or other vascular diseases.

Vascular Stents Market Dynamics

The market for vascular stents is gathering momentum at present owing to the rising burden of various vascular disorders among the population across the globe. Vascular disorders or diseases include any condition that affects the blood vessels. Peripheral artery diseases (PAD), carotid artery diseases, coronary artery diseases, stroke are some of the types of vascular disorders which are more prevalent among the worldwide population. For instance, according to the facts revealed by the World Stroke Organization (WSO) in the year 2019, globally, over 80 million people were living who have experienced a stroke.

Vascular Stents Companies

Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, and others

Vascular Stents Market Segment Analysis

Vascular Stents Market By Product Type (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents [Carotid Stents, Iliac Stents, Femoral Stents, Femoral Stents, Other], EVAR Stent Grafts [Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stents, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stents]), By Type (Bare Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents), By Material (Metal And Polymer), By Mode Of Delivery (Balloon Expandable Stents and Self Expandable Stents), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

COVID-19 Impact on the Vascular Stents Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down the global market for Vascular Stents during the initial phases. Nationwide lockdown, canceled or denied elective surgeries to prevent the transmission of the infection, disruptive supply chain due to logistical restriction across the border are some of the reasons that lead to the sluggish market growth of vascular stents. However, owing to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines across the globe in the second half of 2020, there was a significant improvement in the resumption of activities across various domains including healthcare services, thereby paving the way for a sound period of recovery for the vascular stents market.

Scope of the Vascular Stents Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Vascular Stents Companies- Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, eucatech AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts (SMT), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., ENDOLOGIX LLC., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lombard Medical, Translumina GmbH, JOTEC GmbH, iVascular, Cordis, Cook, SCITECH, and others

• Vascular Stents Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Vascular Stents Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

