Peripheral Vascular Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7.88% By 2030 | DelveInsight

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peripheral Vascular Devices market was valued at USD 9.63 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2030. The demand for Peripheral Vascular Devices is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral vascular diseases, the approval of new and advanced products, and the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, the increase in the geriatric population is also likely to contribute to the growth of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

• On September 16, 2024, Argon Medical Devices announced the launch of the CLEANER Vac™ Thrombectomy System. This new system was designed for the removal of blood clots from the peripheral venous vasculature.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Overview

Peripheral vascular devices are medical tools designed to diagnose, treat, and manage diseases of the peripheral vascular system, which includes the arteries, veins, and lymphatic vessels outside of the heart and brain. These devices are commonly used in conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, and chronic venous insufficiency. They aid in restoring blood flow, removing blockages, or supporting vascular health.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Dynamics

According to the British Heart Foundation 2022, worldwide around 550 million people were suffering from heart and circulatory diseases in 2019. As per the data published by the American Heart Association 2022, about 244.1 million people were living with coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020 across the world. The same source further mentioned that North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Eastern Europe had the highest prevalence rates for coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segment Analysis

Peripheral Vascular Devices by Product Type (PTA Balloon Catheters [Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting, and Scoring], Angioplasty Stents [Drug-Eluting, Bare-Metal, and Expandable], Plaque Modification Devices [Arthrectomy Devices and Thrombectomy Devices], Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices [Embolic Protection Devices and Chronic Total Occlusion Devices], Inferior Venacava Filters [Retrievable and Permanent], and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Drivers

According to the European Society for Cardiology (ESC) (2023), each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. They represent about 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% in the EU. As per the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) 2023, about 1.28 billion people across the globe are suffering from hypertension. It is a serious medical condition and a major risk factor for vascular disorders including peripheral artery disease. Therefore, the Peripheral Vascular Devices market is expected to register high growth in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors.

Scope of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies- Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others

• Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Peripheral Vascular Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

