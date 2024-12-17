Wi-Fi Analytics Market Set to Hit $31.01 Billion by 2026, Growing at a 23.8% CAGR—Allied Market Research

Wi-Fi analytics Market Size

However, lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Wi-Fi analytics Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Application (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics and Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global Wi-Fi Analytics Market was pegged at $5.64 billion 2018, is projected to reach $31.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06021 Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks for collecting data on Wi-Fi devices like smartphones and laptops and contains thorough information on the device behavior. Such device behavior information includes information from the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, and about the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network's internet connection. The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics is intended to help companies in building detailed customer profiles and to better understand customers behavior within their venue. The factors such as need to gain insights regarding customers’ behavior, analyze customer presence at business locations, trigger proximity-based marketing messages, formulate targeted marketing strategies, and proliferation of smartphone devices drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market Chief reasons for market fluctuationsRise in the deployment of public Wi-Fi, the proliferation of mobile phones, increase in investments on Wi-Fi analytics, and surge in adoption of big data analytics have boosted the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market. However, the lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world hampers the market. On the contrary, surge in adoption of Internet of Things and mobile-connected smart objects is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wi-fi-analytics-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:Depending on component, the solution segment led the Wi-Fi analytics market size in terms of revenue in 2018.By deployment, the cloud segment is witnessing highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2026.By application, Wi-Fi marketing analytics is growing with highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.Depending on industry vertical, the sports & entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the Wi-Fi analytics market forecast period.The global Wi-Fi analytics market analysis includes some of the key market players such as SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The solution segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for three-fourths of the global Wi-Fi analytics market, owing to rise in adoption of it to gain insights regarding footfall at their venue and get unassociated device data. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, due to increased adoption of services among end-users as they ensure the effective function of software and platforms throughout the process and surge in demand for cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics.𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡By industry vertical, the sports & entertainment segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. This is due to its use for improving customer experience and boosting the sales of various sports events across the globe coupled with need for real-time data access and predictive insights of fans preference by sports organization. However, the retail segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market, owing to the need to analyze customer preference and formulate targeted marketing strategies according to their preference, enhance customer experience, and need for cost-saving.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06021 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞The global Wi-Fi analytics market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the presence of a large number of market vendors in North America that use big data analytics and proliferation of smartphones, Internet of Things, and presence of Internet connectivity. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, owing to continuously rise use of smartphones and an increase in the adoption of fast Internet in the region.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Cisco Systems Inc.ArubaFortinetBlixSkyFiiPurpleRuckus NetworksCloud4WiGoZone WiFiYelp Wi-Fi Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 