Wi-Fi Analytics Market Set to Hit $31.01 Billion by 2026, Growing at a 23.8% CAGR—Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Wi-Fi analytics Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Application (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics and Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019โ€“2026". According to the report, the global Wi-Fi Analytics Market was pegged at $5.64 billion 2018, is projected to reach $31.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06021 Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks for collecting data on Wi-Fi devices like smartphones and laptops and contains thorough information on the device behavior. Such device behavior information includes information from the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, and about the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network's internet connection. The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics is intended to help companies in building detailed customer profiles and to better understand customers behavior within their venue. The factors such as need to gain insights regarding customersโ€™ behavior, analyze customer presence at business locations, trigger proximity-based marketing messages, formulate targeted marketing strategies, and proliferation of smartphone devices drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market Chief reasons for market fluctuationsRise in the deployment of public Wi-Fi, the proliferation of mobile phones, increase in investments on Wi-Fi analytics, and surge in adoption of big data analytics have boosted the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market. However, the lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world hampers the market. On the contrary, surge in adoption of Internet of Things and mobile-connected smart objects is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wi-fi-analytics-market/purchase-options ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:Depending on component, the solution segment led the Wi-Fi analytics market size in terms of revenue in 2018.By deployment, the cloud segment is witnessing highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2026.By application, Wi-Fi marketing analytics is growing with highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.Depending on industry vertical, the sports & entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the Wi-Fi analytics market forecast period.The global Wi-Fi analytics market analysis includes some of the key market players such as SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe solution segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for three-fourths of the global Wi-Fi analytics market, owing to rise in adoption of it to gain insights regarding footfall at their venue and get unassociated device data. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, due to increased adoption of services among end-users as they ensure the effective function of software and platforms throughout the process and surge in demand for cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics.๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ & ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กBy industry vertical, the sports & entertainment segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. This is due to its use for improving customer experience and boosting the sales of various sports events across the globe coupled with need for real-time data access and predictive insights of fans preference by sports organization. However, the retail segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market, owing to the need to analyze customer preference and formulate targeted marketing strategies according to their preference, enhance customer experience, and need for cost-saving.๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06021 ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe global Wi-Fi analytics market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the presence of a large number of market vendors in North America that use big data analytics and proliferation of smartphones, Internet of Things, and presence of Internet connectivity. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, owing to continuously rise use of smartphones and an increase in the adoption of fast Internet in the region.๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌCisco Systems Inc.ArubaFortinetBlixSkyFiiPurpleRuckus NetworksCloud4WiGoZone WiFiYelp Wi-Fi Inc.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฌ :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 