YXT.com Drives Digital Transformation for Leading Chinese Automotive Brand

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China, today announced a partnership with a leading domestic automotive brand, successfully facilitating the brand's digital transformation through innovative digital learning solutions. This collaboration has pioneered a new model of livestream sales in the automotive industry.

The collaboration helped address critical challenges faced by the auto brand, including low customer conversion rates and a shortage of digital marketing talent. YXT.com implemented a comprehensive solution featuring customized training courses and a four-phase learning plan. This approach included theoretical instruction, practical exercises, and simulated livestreams, aimed at enhancing the brand's digital marketing capabilities.

Within just one month of implementation, teams across divisions of this auto brand generated a strong number of quality business leads, with improved average order values and lead conversion rates. One regional division reported triple-digit month-on-month growth, and the project also helped cultivate top-performing accounts and star hosts. These outcomes significantly outperformed the auto brand's previous digital marketing efforts, demonstrating the effectiveness of YXT.com's innovative approach.

A representative from the auto brand's training center expressed that the collaboration with YXT.com has been transformative. They noted that YXT.com's innovative approach not only addressed their immediate challenges but also equipped their team with valuable skills for the digital age. The representative emphasized the results achieved and expressed optimism about the long-term impact on their sales strategy.

Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com, commented, "This success story exemplifies our commitment to driving digital transformation in traditional industries. By bridging the gap between online and offline resources, we've helped create a new model for automotive sales. We look forward to deepening our partnership and continuing to push the boundaries of digital learning in the enterprise space."

YXT.com provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. YXT.com is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, YXT.com has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies in China with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development.

