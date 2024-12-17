Global Telehandler Market to Reach USD 11,822.81 Million by 2034, Surging at 5.90% CAGR, Driven by Electrification Trends and Precision Agriculture | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Telehandlers are perceiving growing demand in infrastructure and construction development projects. With a wide range of application and owning the capability of having various attachments, telehandlers are serving customers in manufacturing, mineral processing, and mining industries.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the telehandlers market is currently valued at USD 6,664.40 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11,822.81 Million by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90%. This impressive growth trajectory underscores the growing importance of telehandlers in advancing productivity across sectors such as agriculture and construction, fueled by innovations in automation, electrification, and sustainable practices.

FMI presents a half-yearly comparison analysis and key insights about the growth outlook of the telehandler market. Telehandlers, are becoming more popular as a result of the expansion of infrastructure projects and economic development on a global scale.

As safety characteristics become increasingly important as the market for telehandlers becomes more widely accepted and mature. Key players are enhancing their sales networks globally to further augment the growth of the telehandler market.

Telehandlers have developed from a conventional landscaping and farming machinery to a much more sophisticated construction equipment. Telehandlers manufacturers invest heavily in R&D to develop and incorporate changes in their product line. Areas such as alternative fuels and energy sources as well as automation of controls and operations are some of the key areas where a majority of the R&D budget is invested.

Market players are focusing on continuously extending their product portfolio and make technological advancements to their existing line of products. They look to acquire market share by introducing improved products which are in tune with the needs and wants of customers.

Which Factors Will Drive Demand For Telehandlers?

Increasing demand for advanced technologies in construction machinery due to the high level of production is expected to be an important factor that can advance the telehandler market during estimated period.

The Telehandler market is expected to garner healthy demand due to its widespread use in the agricultural industry. The expansion of the rental machinery market has led to an increase in cooperation between the manufacturers of construction equipment and the owners of rental fleet due to the expansion of the construction industry.

This, in turn, is expected to boost the telehandler market during the forecast period. The construction equipment manufacturing industry is projected to witness a rise in adoption of the telehandlers due to their ability to help in a wide array of complex task coupled with high load bearing capacity and 360° movement capability.





Key Takeaways from Report:

Market Growth: Telehandler market to grow from USD 6,664.40 Million in 2024 to USD 11,822.81 Million by 2034, with a 5.90% CAGR. Electrification: Electric telehandlers are rising due to sustainability trends and cost-efficiency over diesel models. Agricultural Adoption: Increasing use in agriculture for material handling and precision farming to boost productivity. Technological Advancements: Automation, telematics, and remote monitoring enhance telehandler performance and efficiency.

“Manufacturers focusing on innovation and sustainability will be best positioned to succeed in this dynamic market. Investments in electrification and advanced technologies such as automation and connectivity are crucial for staying competitive. As industries increasingly prioritize eco-friendly and efficient solutions, telehandlers are expected to play a pivotal role in addressing these demands.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Explore Report Details for Comprehensive Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/telehandlers-market

How Electrification Is Impacting Telehandlers Market Growth?

Implementation of electrification trend in design of telehandlers is gaining grounds owing to increasing focus of manufacturers towards e-mobility. High levels of noise, harshness and vibration contribute to inferior product quality. Electric powertrains in telehandlers curb carbon footprint on construction sites, thereby, creating greener working conditions, as well as improving air quality for workers and local community.

Furthermore, electric telehandlers offer significant fuel, and cost saving, with lesser refueling of the machinery, leading to reduced plant movement. These eco-friendly electric drive units perform nearly in line with conventional models, yet sans emissions and noise of internal combustion (IC) engines. They offer a plethora of further benefits such as decreased charging times and significant savings in maintenance compared to IC engine.

That said, at-scale electrification of job sites require better mains feeds equipped with high-capacity battery storage systems to balance out demand peaks. This will eventually propel further R&D activities into energy storage systems on sites that are key assets in order to meet emission reductions targets and enhance air quality for on-site workers.

Competitive Landscape

Over the past few years, increasing acquisition and expansion activities has been witnessed to improve the supply chain of Telehandlers. Manufacturers of Telehandler are turning to “green logistics” - to alleviate the environmental burden by reducing land pollution due to transport activities.

This gives telehandler manufacturers a competitive edge over their peers as customers seek eco-friendly logistics services. Several key manufacturers of Telehandlers supplies are also focusing on developing new technology driven Telehandlers. Emergence of various manufacturers has also been witnessed in this space.

Leading Players Operating in the Industry:

JCB (J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.)

Caterpillar Inc.

Manitou Group

Terex Corporation

Merlo S.p.A.

Genie (Terex Corporation)

Haulotte Group

Bobcat Company (Doosan Group)

Liebherr Group

Komatsu Ltd.

Key Country Insights:

United States: The telehandler market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2024 to 2034. Germany: Germany, with a CAGR of 4.50%, remains a key market in Europe, benefiting from its strong industrial base and technological advancements in automation. Japan: Japan is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.60%, driven by technological innovations and strong demand in the construction and agriculture sectors. China: China’s telehandler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80%, supported by its booming construction sector and increasing mechanization in agriculture. India: With a CAGR of 5.60%, India is emerging as a key market, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure projects, and agricultural mechanization.



Telehandler Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Maximum Lift Height:

Up to 30’

30’ to 60’

More than 60’



By Ownership:

Rental Services

End-use Industries Construction Agricultural Aftermarket



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



Old Source: Telehandlers Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030 reaching US$ 6,247.6 Mn Projects FMI





French Translation:

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché des chariots télescopiques est actuellement évalué à 6 664,40 millions USD en 2024 et devrait atteindre 11 822,81 millions USD d'ici 2034, ce qui reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 5,90 % . Cette trajectoire de croissance impressionnante souligne l'importance croissante des chariots télescopiques dans l'amélioration de la productivité dans des secteurs tels que l'agriculture et la construction, alimentée par les innovations en matière d'automatisation, d'électrification et de pratiques durables.

Électrification : transformer l'industrie

L’une des principales tendances qui façonnent le marché des chariots télescopiques est l’évolution vers l’électrification. Les préoccupations environnementales, les réglementations strictes en matière d’émissions et la demande de solutions durables poussent les fabricants à développer des chariots télescopiques électriques et hybrides. Ces modèles offrent plusieurs avantages, notamment des coûts d’exploitation inférieurs, une pollution sonore réduite et des émissions de carbone réduites par rapport aux alternatives diesel traditionnelles. La tendance à l’électrification devrait créer des opportunités importantes pour les fabricants et remodeler le paysage concurrentiel du secteur.

Les chariots télescopiques révolutionnent l'agriculture :

Le secteur agricole est en passe de devenir un contributeur majeur à la croissance du marché des chariots télescopiques. À mesure que les pratiques agricoles évoluent pour répondre à la demande mondiale croissante de produits alimentaires, les chariots télescopiques jouent un rôle essentiel dans la modernisation des opérations agricoles. Les agriculteurs adoptent ces machines pour une variété de tâches, telles que la manutention, l'empilage, le chargement et le déchargement, qui étaient auparavant exigeantes en main-d'œuvre et en temps. En permettant l'agriculture de précision et la mécanisation, les chariots télescopiques permettent aux agriculteurs d'optimiser les flux de travail, d'améliorer l'efficacité et d'accroître la productivité globale.

Les progrès technologiques améliorent l’efficacité :

L'innovation technologique est un moteur de l'adoption croissante des chariots télescopiques. Les fabricants intègrent des fonctionnalités de pointe telles que l'automatisation, la télématique et la surveillance à distance dans leurs produits. Ces avancées offrent aux opérateurs un meilleur contrôle et permettent la collecte de données en temps réel pour la maintenance prédictive. En réduisant les temps d'arrêt et en améliorant l'efficacité opérationnelle, ces technologies rendent les chariots télescopiques indispensables dans les industries qui exigent une productivité et une fiabilité élevées.

La durabilité comme moteur clé :

La durabilité est devenue une priorité pour l’industrie des chariots télescopiques, poussée par les efforts mondiaux visant à réduire l’empreinte carbone et à se conformer à des réglementations plus strictes en matière d’émissions. Les chariots télescopiques électriques, qui répondent à ces objectifs, gagnent en popularité. À mesure que la technologie des batteries continue de s’améliorer, les limites opérationnelles des modèles électriques diminuent, ouvrant la voie à leur adoption généralisée. Cette transition est non seulement bénéfique pour l’environnement, mais offre également aux entreprises des économies de coûts à long terme et une efficacité opérationnelle.

Opportunités dans les marchés émergents :

Le développement des infrastructures et l'urbanisation dans les économies en développement créent de nouvelles opportunités pour le marché des chariots télescopiques. L'accent mis par les gouvernements sur l'électrification rurale et la modernisation des infrastructures stimule la demande d'équipements polyvalents et fiables. Les chariots télescopiques compacts, conçus pour la construction urbaine et l'agriculture à petite échelle, gagnent en popularité en raison de leur maniabilité et de leurs performances. De plus, le marché croissant des équipements de location permet aux petites entreprises d'accéder à des chariots télescopiques avancés, élargissant encore leur adoption.

Défis et résilience du marché :

Bien que le marché des chariots télescopiques regorge de potentiel, certains défis demeurent. Le coût initial élevé des chariots télescopiques électriques et le manque d’infrastructures de recharge dans certaines régions pourraient ralentir les taux d’adoption. Cependant, les efforts continus de recherche et développement, associés aux incitations gouvernementales en faveur des technologies vertes, devraient atténuer ces obstacles.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport :

Croissance du marché : le marché des chariots télescopiques devrait passer de 6 664,40 millions USD en 2024 à 11 822,81 millions USD en 2034, avec un TCAC de 5,90 %. Électrification : Les chariots télescopiques électriques sont en hausse en raison des tendances en matière de durabilité et de rentabilité par rapport aux modèles diesel. Adoption agricole : utilisation croissante dans l’agriculture de la manutention et de l’agriculture de précision pour accroître la productivité. Progrès technologiques : l’automatisation, la télématique et la surveillance à distance améliorent les performances et l’efficacité des chariots télescopiques.

« Les fabricants qui se concentrent sur l’innovation et la durabilité seront les mieux placés pour réussir sur ce marché dynamique. Les investissements dans l’électrification et les technologies avancées telles que l’automatisation et la connectivité sont essentiels pour rester compétitifs. Alors que les industries privilégient de plus en plus les solutions écologiques et efficaces, les chariots télescopiques devraient jouer un rôle central pour répondre à ces demandes », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux acteurs du secteur :

JCB (JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.)

Caterpillar Inc.

Groupe Manitou

Société Terex

Merlo SpA

Génie (Terex Corporation)

Groupe Haulotte

Société Bobcat (Groupe Doosan)

Groupe Liebherr

Komatsu Ltd.

Informations clés sur les pays :

États-Unis : Le marché des chariots télescopiques aux États-Unis devrait croître à un TCAC de 5,10 % entre 2024 et 2034. Allemagne : L'Allemagne, avec un TCAC de 4,50 %, reste un marché clé en Europe, bénéficiant de sa solide base industrielle et de ses avancées technologiques en matière d'automatisation. Japon : Le Japon devrait connaître un TCAC de 5,60 %, stimulé par les innovations technologiques et une forte demande dans les secteurs de la construction et de l'agriculture. Chine : Le marché chinois des chariots télescopiques devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,80 %, soutenu par l'essor du secteur de la construction et la mécanisation croissante de l'agriculture. Inde : Avec un TCAC de 5,60 %, l’Inde émerge comme un marché clé, porté par une urbanisation rapide, des projets d’infrastructures et la mécanisation agricole.



Analyse de la segmentation du marché des chariots télescopiques :

Par hauteur de levage maximale :

Jusqu'à 30'

30' à 60'

Plus de 60'





Par propriété :

Services de location

Industries d'utilisation finale Construction Pièces détachées agricoles



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie-Pacifique (APAC)

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)

Japon



Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

