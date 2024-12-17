SINTX Technologies Secures Patent Allowance for Wide-Ranging Silicon Nitride Biomaterial Applications

Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics company specializing in developing and commercializing materials for medical and technical applications, has achieved a significant milestone. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for SINTX’s patent application no. 17/237,687, titled “Methods of Silicon Nitride Laser Cladding.” This milestone underscores SINTX’s leadership in biomaterial innovation and reinforces its robust intellectual property portfolio.

The patent, expected to be issued soon, protects a revolutionary method for laser bonding bioactive silicon nitride to various biomedical implant substrates, including titanium, alumina, zirconia, and advanced polymers like PEKK. This breakthrough technology enhances the biological performance of these substrates by imparting silicon nitride’s superior osseointegration and bacterial resistance properties.

“This patent allowance demonstrates SINTX’s relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Eric K. Olson, President and CEO of SINTX. “By pushing the boundaries of biomaterial science, we’re transforming medical devices with cutting-edge solutions that deliver greater value to patients and healthcare providers. This achievement also reinforces our leadership in the development of advanced ceramics and demonstrates our commitment to improving outcomes in medical and technical applications.”

The technology complements a recently granted U.S. Patent (US 12162807), expanding SINTX’s capabilities to enhance traditional implantable device materials. These advancements not only open new opportunities in the biomedical field but also offer innovative pathways for upgrading existing devices with silicon nitride’s unmatched properties. Additionally, the coating method enables the refinishing of implants, enhancing their functionality and extending their usability—a significant advantage in today’s medical device market.

SINTX remains the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride. Alongside its monolithic ceramic implants, the Company has developed silicon nitride in particulate form for use in resins, composites and coatings. These innovations support SINTX’s strategy to broaden the applications of its technology across diverse markets.

With this allowance, SINTX continues to build its extensive intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 17 issued U.S. patents and 84 pending patent applications worldwide. These patents solidify SINTX’s position as a global leader in advanced ceramics and biomaterial innovation.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

