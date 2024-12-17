Submit Release
PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year ended 2024 NAV per share grew 12% year over year

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

Highlights

  • Fourth quarter total investment income of $5.6 million; net investment income of $0.5 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $160.3 million, or $79.37 per share as of September 30, 2024, vs. $70.75 per share as of September 30, 2023
  • Weighted average yield was 12.3% on debt and other income producing investments as of the fiscal year end
  • On October 1, 2024 the Company completed the acquisition of approximately 80% of the equity of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We are pleased with our performance in 2024 as we grew NAV per share 12%, from $70.75 to $79.37 per share. We are also excited with the successful transaction with NSG and look forward to new avenues of growth. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for PhenixFIN and aligns with our commitment to execute on our investment strategy.”

Selected Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024:

Total investment income was $5.6 million of which $5.4 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $5.1 million and total net investment income was $0.5 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.2 million and net unrealized gain of $4.6 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $227.9 million and consisted of 41 portfolio companies.

The Company had 3 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $2.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2024, the Company had $67.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $78.1 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


 
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
 
    September 30,
2024 		    September 30,
2023 		 
Assets:            
Investments at fair value            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $143,179,354 and $134,339,121 respectively)   $ 142,233,426     $ 125,531,031  
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $48,233,910, respectively)     14,750,785       37,289,617  
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $97,016,429 and $82,437,692, respectively)     70,931,647       63,640,043  
Total Investments at fair value     227,915,858       226,460,691  
Cash and cash equivalents     67,571,559       5,988,223  
Receivables:                
Other receivable     65,838       31,425  
Interest receivable     1,313,598       971,115  
Dividends receivable     23,468       161,479  
Receivable for investments sold     2,955,775       3,940,175  
Other assets     1,066,323       833,000  
Deferred tax asset     887,099       -  
Deferred financing costs     760,680       699,124  
Prepaid share repurchase     101,115       199,019  
Due from Affiliate     90,500       409,214  
Total Assets   $ 302,751,813     $ 239,693,465  
                 
Liabilities:                
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,510,815 and $1,688,835, respectively)   $ 135,723,636     $ 84,253,106  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     5,570,150       3,066,984  
Interest and fees payable     768,043       690,398  
Other liabilities     294,063       432,698  
Due to Affiliate     88,148       -  
Payable for investments purchased     -       4,123,059  
Deferred revenue     -       421,685  
Total Liabilities     142,444,040       92,987,930  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)                
                 
Net Assets:                
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,073,713 common shares outstanding, respectively     2,020       2,074  
Capital in excess of par value     704,909,588       694,812,239  
Total distributable earnings (loss)     (544,603,835 )     (548,108,778 )
Total Net Assets     160,307,773       146,705,535  
Total Liabilities and Net Assets   $ 302,751,813     $ 239,693,465  
                 
Net Asset Value Per Common Share   $ 79.37     $ 70.75  

 

 
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
    For the Years Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2022  
Interest Income:                  
Interest from investments                  
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                  
Cash   $ 10,231,111     $ 8,031,539     $ 5,207,850  
Payment in-kind     938,879       506,555       444,741  
Affiliated investments:                        
Cash     742,881       1,925,293       639,733  
Payment in-kind     -       460,856       374,981  
Controlled investments:                        
Cash     2,121,713       667,312       2,489,381  
Payment in-kind     268,831       557,981       -  
Total interest income     14,303,415       12,149,536       9,156,686  
Dividend income                        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     2,691,393       3,139,592       1,996,374  
Affiliated investments     199,388       -       -  
Controlled investments     3,972,352       3,716,676       3,507,051  
Total dividend income     6,863,133       6,856,268       5,503,425  
Interest from cash and cash equivalents     500,079       400,031       139,942  
Fee income (see Note 9)     514,949       324,290       420,279  
Other income     22       402,138       323,828  
Total Investment Income     22,181,598       20,132,263       15,544,160  
                         
Expenses:                        
Interest and financing expenses     6,609,473       5,531,833       5,113,105  
Salaries and benefits     6,850,792       4,186,852       2,952,106  
Professional fees, net     1,462,766       1,404,676       1,340,828  
General and administrative expenses     1,093,922       983,274       1,103,125  
Directors fees     750,000       728,833       712,000  
Insurance expenses     378,854       466,319       590,178  
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)     301,931       320,310       301,281  
Total expenses     17,447,738       13,622,097       12,112,623  
Net Investment Income     4,733,860       6,510,166       3,431,537  
                         
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                        
Net realized gains (losses):                        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     740,924       (10,538,228 )     810,240  
Affiliated investments     (1,991,456 )     (1,018,267 )     4,408,961  
Controlled investments     8,542,831       23,456       1,850  
Total net realized gains (losses)     7,292,299       (11,533,039 )     5,221,051  
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     7,862,162       15,954,552       (16,701,153 )
Affiliated investments     5,130,836       7,327,399       96,490  
Controlled investments     (7,287,134 )     8,659,262       2,141,326  
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)     5,705,864       31,941,213       (14,463,337 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt (see Note 5)     -       -       (296,197 )
Deferred tax benefit (expense)     887,099       -       -  
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)     13,885,262       20,408,174       (9,538,483 )
                         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations   $ 18,619,122     $ 26,918,340     $ (6,106,946 )
                         
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share   $ 9.13     $ 12.87     $ (2.63 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)     2,040,253       2,092,326       2,323,601  

