PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year ended 2024 NAV per share grew 12% year over year

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

Highlights

Fourth quarter total investment income of $5.6 million; net investment income of $0.5 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $160.3 million, or $79.37 per share as of September 30, 2024, vs. $70.75 per share as of September 30, 2023

Weighted average yield was 12.3% on debt and other income producing investments as of the fiscal year end

On October 1, 2024 the Company completed the acquisition of approximately 80% of the equity of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We are pleased with our performance in 2024 as we grew NAV per share 12%, from $70.75 to $79.37 per share. We are also excited with the successful transaction with NSG and look forward to new avenues of growth. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for PhenixFIN and aligns with our commitment to execute on our investment strategy.”

Selected Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024:

Total investment income was $5.6 million of which $5.4 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $5.1 million and total net investment income was $0.5 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.2 million and net unrealized gain of $4.6 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $227.9 million and consisted of 41 portfolio companies.

The Company had 3 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $2.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2024, the Company had $67.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $78.1 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.





PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $143,179,354 and $134,339,121 respectively) $ 142,233,426 $ 125,531,031 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $48,233,910, respectively) 14,750,785 37,289,617 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $97,016,429 and $82,437,692, respectively) 70,931,647 63,640,043 Total Investments at fair value 227,915,858 226,460,691 Cash and cash equivalents 67,571,559 5,988,223 Receivables: Other receivable 65,838 31,425 Interest receivable 1,313,598 971,115 Dividends receivable 23,468 161,479 Receivable for investments sold 2,955,775 3,940,175 Other assets 1,066,323 833,000 Deferred tax asset 887,099 - Deferred financing costs 760,680 699,124 Prepaid share repurchase 101,115 199,019 Due from Affiliate 90,500 409,214 Total Assets $ 302,751,813 $ 239,693,465 Liabilities: Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,510,815 and $1,688,835, respectively) $ 135,723,636 $ 84,253,106 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,570,150 3,066,984 Interest and fees payable 768,043 690,398 Other liabilities 294,063 432,698 Due to Affiliate 88,148 - Payable for investments purchased - 4,123,059 Deferred revenue - 421,685 Total Liabilities 142,444,040 92,987,930 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8) Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,073,713 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,020 2,074 Capital in excess of par value 704,909,588 694,812,239 Total distributable earnings (loss) (544,603,835 ) (548,108,778 ) Total Net Assets 160,307,773 146,705,535 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 302,751,813 $ 239,693,465 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 79.37 $ 70.75

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest from investments Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash $ 10,231,111 $ 8,031,539 $ 5,207,850 Payment in-kind 938,879 506,555 444,741 Affiliated investments: Cash 742,881 1,925,293 639,733 Payment in-kind - 460,856 374,981 Controlled investments: Cash 2,121,713 667,312 2,489,381 Payment in-kind 268,831 557,981 - Total interest income 14,303,415 12,149,536 9,156,686 Dividend income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 2,691,393 3,139,592 1,996,374 Affiliated investments 199,388 - - Controlled investments 3,972,352 3,716,676 3,507,051 Total dividend income 6,863,133 6,856,268 5,503,425 Interest from cash and cash equivalents 500,079 400,031 139,942 Fee income (see Note 9) 514,949 324,290 420,279 Other income 22 402,138 323,828 Total Investment Income 22,181,598 20,132,263 15,544,160 Expenses: Interest and financing expenses 6,609,473 5,531,833 5,113,105 Salaries and benefits 6,850,792 4,186,852 2,952,106 Professional fees, net 1,462,766 1,404,676 1,340,828 General and administrative expenses 1,093,922 983,274 1,103,125 Directors fees 750,000 728,833 712,000 Insurance expenses 378,854 466,319 590,178 Administrator expenses (see Note 6) 301,931 320,310 301,281 Total expenses 17,447,738 13,622,097 12,112,623 Net Investment Income 4,733,860 6,510,166 3,431,537 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 740,924 (10,538,228 ) 810,240 Affiliated investments (1,991,456 ) (1,018,267 ) 4,408,961 Controlled investments 8,542,831 23,456 1,850 Total net realized gains (losses) 7,292,299 (11,533,039 ) 5,221,051 Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 7,862,162 15,954,552 (16,701,153 ) Affiliated investments 5,130,836 7,327,399 96,490 Controlled investments (7,287,134 ) 8,659,262 2,141,326 Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) 5,705,864 31,941,213 (14,463,337 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (see Note 5) - - (296,197 ) Deferred tax benefit (expense) 887,099 - - Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) 13,885,262 20,408,174 (9,538,483 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 18,619,122 $ 26,918,340 $ (6,106,946 ) Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 9.13 $ 12.87 $ (2.63 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11) 2,040,253 2,092,326 2,323,601

Legal Disclaimer:

