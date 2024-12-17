Iterate.ai Wins InfoWorld’s 2024 AI and Machine Learning Model of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai today announced that the company has been named the AI and Machine Learning: Models winner in InfoWorld ’s 2024 Technology of the Year Awards . The annual awards recognize the best and most innovative products in AI, APIs, business intelligence, software development, and other enterprise technology categories. Selections are made by InfoWorld editors and reviewers.

Iterate.ai earned the honor by developing and releasing Interplay-AppCoder LLM , the company’s high-performing code generation model. The LLM excels in producing clear, functional code for generative AI projects. Scoring high on the ICE benchmark test, it outperforms competitors like WizardCoder. The model has been fine-tuned with advanced AI libraries and frameworks, delivering practical solutions for complex coding tasks. Examples include Python scripts for YOLOv8, Vertex AI, and LangChain. Interplay-AppCoder LLM represents a significant advancement in AI-driven code generation, enhancing enterprise project efficiency and capability.

In their evaluation, InfoWorld judges have publicly stated that “this AI model enables enterprises to accelerate software development while ensuring functional accuracy, reducing human error, and enhancing productivity through innovative code-generation technology.”

“Code-generation LLMs have, of course, become an essential part of the software developers’ toolbox and a growing necessity for businesses looking to incorporate AI applications, improve their operations and stay ahead of their competitors,” said Brian Sathianathan, co-founder and CTO, Iterate.ai. “However, we recognized that existing LLMs including ChatGPT do not support the most modern code-sets like LangChain, nor do they include the latest thinking around coding methodologies. The arrival of Interplay AppCoder LLM changed this situation. We’re proud to see our work honored by InfoWorld.”

The designation follows several AI innovation accolades for the company this year, including:

Inc. Magazine : Best in Business—AI & Data

: Best in Business—AI & Data Fast Company : Best Workplaces for Innovators—Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

: Best Workplaces for Innovators—Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Colorado Technology Association: Company of the Year



Iterate.ai continues to advance its AI solutions for business and developer use cases. The company recently released Generate , a private AI Manager application that provides users with a quick conversational interface for powerful and extensive document search (up to 1,000 pages long and 1,000s of documents at a time), content generation, secure data processing, flexible integrations into popular business tools and workflows, and even detailed data-driven business decision-making and guidance. By partnering with Intel to include Generate on Intel’s AI PCs , Iterate.ai proved its ability to operate and deliver the Generate solution at scale.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, speedy, and systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

