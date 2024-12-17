Foldable Smartphone Market worth USD 174 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovation and Rising Demand—Allied Market Research

Foldable Smartphone Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Foldable Smartphone Market ," The foldable smartphone market was valued at $17.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $174 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31849 Foldable smartphones are featured on flexible screen technology that can be twisted and folded like paper. In addition, a flexible screen is an emerging technology and it is expected to modernize semiconductors and electronics shortly. This is due to the high demand for foldable screens from smartphone manufacturers and rapid innovations in OLED and AMOLED technologies. These are the various foldable screens developed by companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG, Visinox, and Huawei with different specifications on pixel density, thickness, and material used.Furthermore, an increase in demand for advanced consumer electronics and a growing number of internet users is boosting the growth of the foldable smartphone market. In addition, the rising demand for Phablet positively impacts the growth of the foldable smartphone market . However, the high cost of advanced technology and manufacturing complexity of foldable displays is hampering the foldable smartphone industry growth. Based on display panel type, the flip pulp segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global foldable smartphone market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the low cost of flip foldable smartphones as compared to foldable smartphones, making it more affordable. On the other hand, the fold segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for modern consumer electronics along with the high adoption of mobile devices in the entertainment and gaming sector. Based on sales channel, the online segment held the largest market share of more than half of the global foldable smartphone market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is owed to its advantage of saving more time as compared to the offline medium.North America to maintain a prominent revenue growth by 2031Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than two-fifths of the global foldable smartphone market share and likely to lead in terms of revenue in 2031, owing to the presence of various smartphone companies in the region, resulting in the easy availability of smartphones at a lower price. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for advanced consumer electronics and the high adoption of foldable smartphones in the entertainment and gaming industries in the region.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Xiaomi CorporationAsusTek Computer Inc.LG Electronics Inc.Vivo Mobile Pvt. Ltd.Royole CorporationHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Microsoft CorporationMotorola Mobility LLCZTE CorporationSamsung The report analyzes these key players of the global foldable smartphone market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. 