Conjunctivitis Market to Reach $7.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global conjunctivitis market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Conjunctivitis Market by Type (Diagnosis and Treatment), by Disease Type (Allergic Conjunctivitis, Bacterial Conjunctivitis and Viral Conjunctivitis), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Eye Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the conjunctivitis market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of conjunctivitis, rise in awareness about early diagnosis & treatment, and increase in R&D activities for the development of conjunctivitis treatment are the major factors that drive the growth of the conjunctivitis market. However, the side effects associated with conjunctivitis drugs restrict market growth. Moreover, high growth potential in developing economies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global conjunctivitis market.Segment HighlightsThe treatment segment held the highest market share in 2023.By type, the treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023. The dominance of this segment is attributed to its effectiveness in managing symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis, which include itching, redness, and swelling caused by allergens such as pollen and pet dander. In addition, their widespread availability in various formulations, including eye drops and oral medications, enhances patient compliance and treatment efficacy, thereby boosting segment growth.The allergic conjunctivitis segment held the highest market share in 2023.By disease type, the allergic conjunctivitis segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to increase in prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, rise in environmental allergens and surge in awareness among patients and healthcare providers have fueled demand for effective treatments, including antihistamines and mast cell stabilizers, driving segment growth.The hospital and clinics segment has significant role in marketBy end user, the hospital and clinics segment plays a significant role in market as hospital and clinics are equipped enough to dispense a wide range of prescription medications, including advanced anti-infectives and anti-allergic drugs. In addition, they provide specialized care, access to advanced diagnostic tools, and effective treatment options, driving significant market demand. Further, the emphasis on patient safety and infection control in these settings enhances the importance of their role in managing conjunctivitis.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest market share in 2023.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the conjunctivitis market in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure, facilitating access to advanced diagnostic and treatment options. In addition, rise in awareness of eye health, surge in importance of early treatment among the population, presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, and ongoing R&D activities contribute to market growth in this region.Major Key Players -AbbVie Inc.Ajanta Pharma LimitedAFT PharmaceuticalsAlembic Pharmaceuticals LtdBausch Health Companies IncCipla, Inc.Grevis Pharmaceutical Private LimitedIndoco Remedies Ltd.Johnson & Johnson Services IncNovartis AGThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global conjunctivitis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, product launch, and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Recent Developments in Conjunctivitis Industry

In January 2022, Sun Pharma announced the launch of CEQUA in Canada. It is used to treat dry eye disease.

In February 2021, Bausch + Lomb announced the U.S. launch of its of Alaway preservative free (ketotifen fumarate ophthalmic solution 0.035%) antihistamine eye drops, the first and only over the counter (OTC) preservative-free antihistamine eye itch relief drop. 