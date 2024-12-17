Personal Care Wipes Market to Hit USD 36.0 Billion by 2031, Top Impacting Factors

The personal care wipes market is estimated to reach $35,976.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2020, Europe dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Personal Care Wipes Market ," The personal care wipes market size was valued at $19,658.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $35,976.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Personal care wipe is a personal hygiene product mainly used for cleansing and sanitation. Rapid increase in disposable income of consumer and rise in awareness of hygiene surge the demand for personal care wipes. Growth in infants’ population and hygiene-consciousness among consumers fuel the growth of the market. However, skin problems due to chemical used in wipes and high cost cause a decline in sales of existing wipes; thus, to cope up, personal care wipe manufacturers focus on natural wipes to minimize side effects and increase softness.📚 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2564 Moreover, big wipe brands collaborate with different cosmetics companies and stores to include cosmetic wipes segment as an essential content in beauty box/cosmetic box, driving the market growth. Use of natural ingredient in wipes and penetration of the market in developing countries are anticipated to drive the personal care wipes market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in air pollution majorly propels the demand for general wipes, as skin needs to be cleaned quickly after exposure to air pollutants.As per the personal care wipes market analysis, the report segments the personal care wipes market based on type, nature, distribution channel, and region. According to the type, it is fragmented into baby, general, intimate, and cosmetic. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per the personal care wipes market trends, the distribution channel is classified into online, supermarket/ hypermarket, pharmacy, specialty stores, and others. Others include individual sellers and general stores. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The baby personal care wipes segment is expected to dominate the personal care wipes market during the forecast period. However, intimate personal care wipes segment is expected to gain significant attention by consumers with different skin types and problems.As per the personal care wipes market forecast, depending on nature, the organic segment is expected to witness a rapid growth across the globe, especially in the developed markets such as Europe and North America. Rise in demand for the organic products is burgeoning in developed markets lately, owing to higher health and environment consciousness among the population. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. witnessed an all-time high sales of organic non-food products in 2020.The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to dominate the personal care wipes market in terms of sales during the forecast period. Specialty stores have skilled workforce with knowledge of product compatibility with different types of skin. This factor is expected to boost the sales of personal care wipes through this segment.The major players operating in the global personal care wipes market are Rockline Industries (U.S.), Diamond Wipes International (U.S.), Kimberly Clark Corporation (U.S.), Procter and Gamble Co. ( U.S.), NicePak International ( U.S.), Meridian Industries Inc. (U.S.), La Fresh ( U.S.), Unicharm International (Japan), Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.), and Johnson & Johnson (U.S.).The other personal care wipe brands in the value chain include Hangzhou Linan Poem Clean Day Co., Ltd. (China), Body Wipe Company ( U.S), and DUDE Products, Inc. (U.S).𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2564 Key Findings of the StudyIn terms of value, the baby personal care wipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.In 2020, Europe dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of value.The supermarket and hypermarket segment is estimated to account for 46.1% of the total personal care wipes market share in 2020.China and India collectively accounted for approximately 65.7% of the total Asia-Pacific personal care wipes market in 2020.Intimate personal care wipes segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period by registering CAGR of 6.8%.In 2020, the U.S. accounted for approximately one-fifth share of the total personal care wipes industry. Developing lifestyle and growth in living standards of consumers are expected to drive the U.S. market.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.