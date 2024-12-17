Bitget Lists Vana (VANA) in the Innovation, AI and Web3 Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed Vana (VANA) in its Innovation, AI and Web3 Zone. Trading for the VANA/USDT pair has started, with deposits and withdrawals available.

Vana is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to enable user-owned AI. It turns human data as a new onchain asset class, empowering users securely own, govern, and monetize their data from the AI models they contribute to. For developers and researchers, Vana provides access to high-quality, user-owned datasets which can be used to build better AI models.

The VANA token ($VANA), the native currency powering the VANA ecosystem, is central to network operations and user participation incentivization. By tokenizing data with VANA, users can trade or rent their data as an asset, and gain more diverse sources of income and investment opportunities by participating in Data Liquidity Pools or Data DAOs. Vana signals the emergence of a new paradigm in the digital economy, which may lead the data economy towards a more fair and user-centric direction, and better promote the progress of AI technology.

As an innovative decentralized AI data protocol, Vana has raised $25 million, including: a $5 million Strategic round in September 2024, led by Coinbase; an $18 million Series A in December 2022, led by Paradigm, with participation from Casey Caruso and Polychain Capital; a $2 million Seed round led by Polychain. Vana's funding shows the high market recognition of AI technology democratization.

The inclusion of VANA on Bitget's platform aligns with the exchange's strategy to offer users access to innovative AI and Web3 projects. This listing provides traders with new opportunities to engage with a leading protocol in the decentralized data space, aligning with the growing demand for user-centric solutions. Bitget remains committed to expanding its portfolio with quality assets, ensuring a diverse and secure trading environment for its users.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

