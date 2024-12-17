Hivello + Swarm: advancing decentralization, empowering a fairer data economy, and fostering a vibrant, freedom-focused community

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a platform focused on aggregating DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) projects, is partnering with Swarm, a decentralized storage and communication system. This collaboration aims to increase the number of nodes in the Swarm network and further enhance its geographical decentralization.

Hivello provides users with a seamless way to earn passive income using their idle desktop devices. Their platform aggregates the top-performing DePIN networks like Swarm into a simple, user-friendly desktop app that requires no technical or crypto expertise.

Swarm is a decentralized peer-to-peer network offering data infrastructure, and private messaging. Its fault-tolerant architecture and erasure coding ensures uninterrupted access to your data. Fully decentralized and DDoS-resistant, Swarm offers zero downtime and exceptional reliability. With privacy-first cryptographic tools and “Single-owner-chunks,” it guarantees zero-leak data security. Swarm fosters a global, borderless community committed to creating a more decentralized and equitable web.

The partnership is based on shared fundamental principles; Swarm is creating the decentralized backend of web3. Through Hivello’s simplification layer, the Swarm network will become accessible to a broader audience thus increasing decentralization and security.

Starting in 2025, Hivello will gradually add batches nodes to the Swarm network in geographic areas that have been underrepresented in the current node pool. Both parties aim to expand the network by maintaining a healthy balance between supply and demand.

“Our partnership with Swarm aligns perfectly with Hivello’s mission to empower individuals and communities through decentralized infrastructure. By integrating Swarm’s innovative storage and communication system into our platform, we’re making it easier for users worldwide to contribute to and benefit from the growth of a truly decentralized web.” said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

About Swarm:

Swarm delivers a powerful base-layer stack for web3 developers.. It’s the decentralised privacy focused framework for the next generation of dappss. It is the next evolutionary step in the cypherpunk roadmap, extending blockchain's capabilities to enable public data commons, permissionless publishing, and zero-leak communication.



About Hivello:

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

