The Health Ingredients Market Surge: A $ 146.3 billion Industry Dominated by Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), and BASF SE (Germany)

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027, expanding from $100.5 billion in 2022 to a projected $146.3 billion by 2027. The rise of personalized nutrition trends and advancements in nutrigenomics within the food industry has spurred the development of need-specific products. These products serve various functional purposes, including supporting the immune system, enhancing digestion, promoting mental health, improving beauty, and maintaining cardiovascular health.

Chronic Diseases on the Rise: Insights from U.S. Health Data

The global prevalence of chronic diseases continues to escalate, driven by aging populations and lifestyle changes associated with urbanization and sedentary habits. These long-term health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, are increasingly common in developing regions where population growth is most pronounced.

According to the CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) in 2022, six out of ten adults in the United States live with at least one chronic disease. Similarly, the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors highlighted that chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and stroke collectively account for more than two-thirds of deaths in the U.S.

Protein Supplements: Leading the Market by Type

Protein supplements are expected to maintain the largest health ingredients market share by value during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of immune system health, driving increased consumption of protein-based products. For example, a 2020 survey by Glanbia PLC revealed a growing trend among U.S. consumers using protein bars to enhance health and immunity, with usage rising from 21% in the first week to 23% in the second week of the study.

The demand for protein continues to grow alongside the expanding global population. Additionally, proteins’ versatility and functional benefits further strengthen their market position.

Plant-Based Foods: Dominating by Source

The market for plant-based health ingredients is gaining traction due to the rising popularity of vegan diets, increased health consciousness, and concerns about animal welfare. The Good Food Institute’s 2021 report revealed that plant-based food sales have consistently outpaced total food sales in recent years. Between 2018 and 2021, plant-based food sales grew by 54%, while total food sales increased by only 2%. This trend positions plant-based products as a significant driver of growth in the health ingredients market.

APAC: Leading Region with the Highest CAGR

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization and widespread nutritional deficiencies. Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and arthritis are prevalent in this region, creating opportunities for manufacturers of dietary supplements and functional foods.

In India, obesity rates surged by 20% in 2020, while cardiovascular diseases accounted for 40% of deaths. The nation is expected to become the world’s diabetes capital by 2030, with 67 million diabetic patients and 30 million in pre-diabetic stages. These alarming statistics are driving demand for health ingredient products, with key players like Amway, Dabur, Novartis, and Aventis Pharma offering a diverse range of dietary supplements to meet consumer needs.

Top Health Ingredients Companies and Market Strategies

Leading companies in the health ingredients market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Associated British Foods PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group PLC, DSM, BASF SE, and Cargill Incorporated, among others.

These companies focus on strategic partnerships, expansions, and product innovations to strengthen their market presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. With robust manufacturing facilities and distribution networks, these key players are well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for health ingredients.

