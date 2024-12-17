Press Release

Nokia partners with Ishan Technologies to transform broadband connectivity in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Nokia to deploy its advanced Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN), IP/MPLS transport and data center switching solutions, enabling Ishan Technologies to deliver high-speed, reliable broadband services for its retail and enterprise customers.

By investing in these infrastructure upgrades, Ishan Technologies is demonstrating its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and secure broadband services to its customers.

17 December 2024

New Delhi, India – Nokia today announced it has partnered with Ishan Technologies Private Limited, a leading internet service provider in India, to revolutionize broadband services in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Through this collaboration, Nokia will deploy its advanced Altiplano Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN) solution, Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), Data Center Fabric and IP/MPLS transport network solutions, empowering Ishan Technologies to deliver high-speed, reliable broadband services for its retail and enterprise customers. The upgraded network will automate routine operations like service activation and provisioning, enabling faster rollout of new services, reducing operational costs, and enhancing customer experiences.

Ishan Technologies is undertaking this network modernization to expand its retail broadband services across key cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The initiative will also support the growing demand for cloud-based services and future-proof Ishan Technologies’ network to meet the increasing bandwidth needs of its customers. To further strengthen this collaboration, Nokia will also conduct training programs to empower Ishan Technologies’ team to independently deploy and maintain the new solutions.

Under the partnership, Nokia will provide a comprehensive suite of products and solutions, including the Lightspan DF-16GM Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and dual-band Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), supported by the Altiplano Access Platform. Nokia will also upgrade Ishan Technologies' core and transport networks with cutting-edge equipment such as 7250 IXR routers, 7750 BNG with CGNAT capabilities, Network Service Platform (NSP) and 7220 IXR Data Center Fabric platforms for data center upgrades in Mumbai and Chennai.

Dr. Keyur Jathal, Director & CMO at Ishan Technologies, said: “This marks a pivotal step in our mission to provide high-speed, reliable broadband services across regions in India. We are happy to partner with Nokia in this journey. Leveraging Nokia’s state-of-the-art technology and expertise allows us to lead the SDAN adoption and set new benchmarks for broadband connectivity in India. Our enhanced infrastructure will benefit our 256,000 subscribers, introducing gigabit broadband services for the small and medium enterprises and corporate customers. With Nokia’s advanced solutions, we are enhancing our network capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet services today and beyond.”

Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, said: “Our partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to driving digital transformation across India. The deployment of our advanced solutions will enable Ishan to unlock new capabilities and deliver next-generation broadband services to retail and enterprise users. We are delighted to provide our high-capacity, silicon-based 7750 BNG, 400G-ready transport routers, Data Center Fabric, and NSP to support a robust, high-uptime network. Nokia’s end-to-end SDAN solution is changing the game for how service providers operate their networks. With the cloud-optimized platform that we have delivered, they will be able to efficiently unlock new use cases and meet the evolving needs of India's digital economy.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Ishan Technologies

Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT provider with a Pan-India presence, specializing in unified communications, network, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. With over 20 years of experience, it is known for its expertise in system integration, data center services, and ISP capabilities, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Ishan technologies is committed to drive innovation and transformation by providing cutting-edge digital platforms for a seamless technology-driven world.

