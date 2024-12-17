Bitget Prepares for MiCA Compliance with an Upcoming European Regional Hub

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is exploring the establishment of its Europe regional hub

in Lithuania as part of its strategic expansion in the European Union. The move aligns with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, which aims to provide a unified regulatory environment for crypto assets across the region.

The company is actively preparing for compliance under the MiCA framework, including plans to set up an office and recruit compliance and operations personnel in Lithuania.

“We truly appreciate EU regulatory authorities for their leadership and vision for nurturing a secure and vibrant environment for digital innovation. Our vision for Europe goes beyond business expansion. The continent is at the forefront of the crypto revolution, and we are committed to contributing to its growing ecosystem of crypto startups,” said Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer of Bitget. “By establishing a hub in the European Union, we are demonstrating our strong commitment to uphold the highest standards of security and compliance," he added.

Bitget consistently works towards abiding by regulatory compliance worldwide in crypto-friendly jurisdictions, holding licenses in major markets such as Poland, Australia, and Italy. The exchange recently re-entered the UK market, offering fully compliant crypto services, and is pursuing regulatory approvals in more than 15 jurisdictions worldwide. This includes Lithuania, where Bitget secures its crypto registration, indicating its dedication to operating securely and transparently within Europe.

The company also plans to collaborate closely with European regulators to ensure its products meet all regulatory requirements while prioritizing the protection of user assets and data. As the MiCA framework comes into effect, Bitget’s proactive steps pushes it to become the fastest growing compliant exchange.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/007638ef-6c42-486f-b50e-afbc2fbd3ec1

