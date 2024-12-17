New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 at 1818 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Road
TOWN: Bridport
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Travis E. Norris
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont
ACCUSED: Eliud G. Sanchez
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont
On 12/16/2024 at approximately 1818 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving a firearm that was occurring at a residence on Crown Point Road in the Town of Bridport. Investigation revealed Travis E. Norris (26) of Bridport, VT threatened to cause serious bodily injury to a neighbor. Norris was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Norris was lodged per order of the court for lack of $2,500.00 bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 17, 2024.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500.00
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
