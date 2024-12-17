New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B5005737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 at 1818 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Road

TOWN: Bridport

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Travis E. Norris

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont

ACCUSED: Eliud G. Sanchez

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont

On 12/16/2024 at approximately 1818 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving a firearm that was occurring at a residence on Crown Point Road in the Town of Bridport. Investigation revealed Travis E. Norris (26) of Bridport, VT threatened to cause serious bodily injury to a neighbor. Norris was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Norris was lodged per order of the court for lack of $2,500.00 bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 17, 2024.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500.00

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.