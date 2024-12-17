PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 17, 2024 Bato Dela Rosa vows to push anew for law removing political influence in PNP Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has committed to push anew for a law which removes political influence in the Philippine National Police (PNP). Should he be reelected in the 2025 midterm polls, Dela Rosa said he would pursue again the amendment to the Local Government Code that allows local chief executives to choose the chief of police in their cities or municipalities. "Uulitin ko 'yang proposal na 'yan dahil nga that's the only way na ma professionalize mo talaga to the fullest ang Philippine National Police. Uulitin at uulitin ko yan," Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, said. "I've been a policeman my whole life. The most productive years of my life ginugol ko d'yan sa kapulisan kaya alam ko what ills our organization. Kung ano talaga ang pinakamalaking problema sa aming organisasyon, 'yang pakikialam ng mga pulitiko sa aming hanay. 'Yan ang pinakamabigat," he stressed. In the 19th Congress, Dela Rosa sponsored and defended the bill that introduces organizational reforms in the PNP. However, the provision that seeks to remove the local chief executives' power to choose their city/municipal chief of police was not accepted in the final version of the bill. Dela Rosa agreed to remove the said provision to save the other reforms that were included in the bill such as the setting of the retirement age to 57 years old, but the proposed measure was eventually vetoed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. "Maganda sana sa Philippine National Police para maging professional talaga, tanggalin 'yung koneksyon nila sa pulitiko, 'yung control ng mga politicians over the PNP, tanggalin dapat yan...kasi hangga't nand'yan 'yan ma-politicize talaga ang PNP," the senator said. "Let the PNP decide who, by merit, is going to be the provincial director, the regional director, the chief of police of every municipality. Tanggalin 'yung probisyon sa Local Government Code na ang pulitiko ang pumili," he added.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.