Magnite’s Audience Activation Solution Expands Into India and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced the expansion of Magnite Audiences and its debut in India and Southeast Asia. The solution empowers publishers to unlock the full value of their audiences, while helping buyers connect with high value audiences at scale. Magnite Audiences sits within the Magnite Access suite, a collection of audience and addressability tools purpose-built for publishers and buyers to maximise the value of their data assets.

Magnite Audiences’ standardised, scalable segments based on publisher first-party data enable publishers to monetise their audiences and protect their user data. These audience segments, which include interest, purchase intent, demographic, seasonal and custom categories, provide the value and scale buyers want to achieve their campaign goals across key demographics. They offer significant reach from a trusted pool of standardised data originating from first party sources without compromising quality.

“It’s essential for us to be able to create value from the vast amount of data at our disposal so that we can both enable precise targeting for advertisers while also enhancing the user experience we provide,” said Dinesh Joshi, Vice President, Product Monetisation & Analytics, NDTV. “Leveraging Magnite Audiences is helping us tap into new revenue streams and increase the attractiveness of our ad offerings, while bringing more personalisation to our readers and viewers.”

“As a full-service digital marketing agency, we constantly look for new ways of activating audience data at scale,” said Harish Iyer, EVP, Media & Investment, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India). “We are confident that Magnite Audiences will play a pivotal role in this journey by helping us curate customized ad inventory that aligns with our clients’ campaign goals. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive measurable impact for leading brands.”

“Amid the changing identity landscape, buyers and publishers need to explore different models and approaches to solve for audience addressability,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite. “Magnite is committed to providing our clients with solutions like Magnite Audiences to help buyers and publishers package, find and reach audiences in new ways. The tool is ready and available for activation in India and Southeast Asia, and we look forward to continued adoption as more publishers and buyers begin to leverage it to their benefit.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, vibrant Mumbai and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

