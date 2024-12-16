Submit Release
Biomea Fusion to Host Conference Call to Announce Topline Results from Phase II COVALENT-111 Study in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 am EST to present topline results from COVALENT-111, the company’s Phase II trial of icovamenib in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Conference Call and Webcast Details 
Webcast of Biomea’s investor update on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 am EST will be available to registered attendees under the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Biomea’s site following the event. 

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small-molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

Contact:
Ramses Erdtmann
COO & President of Biomea Fusion 
re@biomeafusion.com


