Tim Davis and Family Build a Legacy with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in North Branch, Minnesota

North Branch, MN, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Davis, a seasoned entrepreneur, has turned his family into a powerhouse team at the North Branch Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. With Tim and his wife Sue at the helm, their son Seth as General Manager, and their daughter Hannah leading marketing efforts, the Davis family has transformed their location into a cornerstone of the community since opening in April 2024.

“Our family dynamic is the foundation of our success,” said Tim Davis, franchisee. “Everyone brings their strengths to the table, and together we’re building something we’re incredibly proud of—not just for us, but for our community.”

Tim and Sue Davis purchased the North Branch location after seeing it as the perfect opportunity to combine their entrepreneurial spirit with a love for great barbecue. With a background that includes real estate franchises and other business ventures, Tim saw something unique in Dickey’s.

“The decision to join Dickey’s wasn’t just about the product—it was about the people,” said Tim. “The Dickey’s corporate team provided unwavering support throughout the process, from training to daily operations. That personal touch made all the difference.”

The Davis family has made their Dickey’s location a testament to collaboration and teamwork.

Seth Davis, General Manager: With a passion for food and smoking meats, Seth has become the driving force behind the kitchen operations.

“Dad handles the business, Seth focuses on the food, and I handle the marketing,” said Hannah Davis. “It’s a perfect balance. We each bring something unique, and that collaboration is what makes this work.”

Sue Davis, a school principal, also contributes by helping with catering deliveries and providing strategic input. Together, the Davis family is creating a legacy of quality barbecue and community involvement.

Like any business, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. From navigating equipment repairs to managing labor costs, the Davis family has tackled each hurdle with determination and support from the Dickey’s team.

“You learn quickly that financial discipline and adaptability are key,” said Tim. “Dickey’s provides the resources and guidance we need to overcome obstacles and continue growing.”

The Dickey’s system has been instrumental in helping the Davis family succeed.

“Dickey’s commitment to quality and tradition is what sets the brand apart,” said Tim. “From the smoking process to the customer service, everything is designed to ensure an excellent experience.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, praised the family’s efforts. “The Davis family embodies the spirit of Dickey’s—hardworking, innovative, and community-focused,” he said. “Their ability to create a welcoming environment while staying true to our brand’s values is exactly what makes our franchisees so successful.”

For the Davis family, their Dickey’s isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a gathering place for the North Branch community. They’ve prioritized building relationships with their neighbors and supporting local events, making Dickey’s a true community hub.

“We’re here to serve more than just barbecue—we’re here to serve people,” said Hannah Davis. “Our goal is to create memories and make every guest feel like part of the family.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., highlighted the family’s impact. “The Davis family represents what makes Dickey’s so special,” she said. “They’ve seamlessly blended entrepreneurial vision with the heart of a family business, creating an experience that resonates with their guests and their community.”

As the Davis family continues to grow their business, they remain committed to upholding Dickey’s values of quality, community, and tradition.

“Our journey with Dickey’s is about more than just business,” said Tim. “It’s about creating a legacy for our family and a gathering place for our community. With the support of Dickey’s, we’re excited for what the future holds.”

