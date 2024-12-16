Submit Release
Netcapital Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

  • Management to Host Earnings Call on December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024.

"During the quarter ended October 31, 2024, we saw a decrease in revenue, when compared to the quarter ended October 31, 2023, but an increase in revenue when compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a slowdown in consulting revenue, while the sequential increase was driven by our funding portal business. Despite the challenges we faced during a tough quarter, we remain optimistic about the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “Recently our wholly-owned subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc. received approval from FINRA to become a FINRA-member broker-dealer, which marks a significant achievement for the Company as it begins to open up opportunities for more revenue channels. Looking beyond the second quarter we are focused on leveraging our new broker-dealer license and expanding our capabilities. With NSI as a registered broker-dealer, we can now support companies raising capital under Reg A and Reg D offerings, facilitate and charge fees on larger fundraises, potentially provide a broader range of investment choices for our investor base, and establish fee-sharing agreements with other broker-dealers.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues decreased 92% year-over-year to $170,528, compared to revenue of $2,041,658 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenues increased 20% quarter-over-quarter to $170,528, compared to revenue of $142,227 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
  • Operating loss of ($2,202,431) in the second quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to operating income of $52,220 for the second quarter fiscal 2024
  • Net loss of approximately ($2,220,501) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to a net profit of approximately $339,616, for the same period in the prior year
  • Loss per share of ($2.34) for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, compared to earnings per share of $2.52 for the same period in the prior year
  • As of October 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,346,739.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 894026

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 
ir@netcapital.com


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    October 31, 2024
(Unaudited)		     April 30, 2024
(Audited)		  
Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,346,739     $ 863,182  
Accounts receivable net     17,151       134,849  
Interest receivable     2,000       1,200  
Note receivable     20,000       20,000  
Prepaid expenses     30,120       23,304  
Total current assets     1,416,010       1,042,535  
                 
Deposits     6,300       6,300  
Notes receivable - related parties     202,000       202,000  
Purchased technology, net     14,715,267       14,733,005  
Investment in affiliate     240,080       240,080  
Equity securities     25,358,261       25,333,386  
Total assets   $ 41,937,918     $ 41,557,306  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,815,823     $ 793,325  
Accrued expenses     199,189       310,300  
Deferred revenue     409       466  
Interest payable     96,050       92,483  
Current portion of SBA loans     1,885,800       1,885,800  
Loan payable - bank     34,324       34,324  
Total current liabilities     4,031,595       3,116,698  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion     500,000       500,000  
Total liabilities     4,531,595       3,616,698  
                 
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized,1,841,335 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding     1,842       327  
Shares to be issued     122,124       122,124  
Capital in excess of par value     41,550,465       37,338,594  
Retained earnings (deficit)     (4,268,108 )     479,563  
Total stockholders’ equity     37,406,323       37,940,608  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 41,937,918     $ 41,557,306  


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    October 31, 2024     October 31, 2023     October 31, 2024     October 31, 2023  
                         
Revenues   $ 170,528     $ 2,041,658     $ 312,755     $ 3,561,467  
Costs of services     19,781       20,134       30,001       38,187  
Gross profit     150,747       2,021,524       282,754       3,523,280  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Consulting expense     79,645       204,734       177,026       368,676  
Marketing     12,208       46,731       19,106       288,619  
Rent     19,442       18,379       38,558       37,989  
Payroll and payroll related expenses     749,701       1,050,835       1,886,294       2,087,877  
General and administrative costs     1,492,182       648,625       2,872,438       1,436,919  
Total costs and expenses     2,353,178       1,969,304       4,993,422       4,220,080  
Operating income (loss)     (2,202,431 )     52,220       (4,710,668 )     (696,800 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense     (9,601 )     (10,562 )     (20,065 )     (23,866 )
Interest income     400       -       800       -  
Amortization of intangible assets     (8,869 )     (28,331 )     (17,738 )     (56,662 )
Total other income (expense)     (18,070 )     (38,893 )     (37,003 )     (80,528 )
Net income (loss) before taxes     (2,220,501 )     13,327       (4,747,671 )     (777,328 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     -       (326,289 )     -       (625,289 )
Net income (loss)   $ (2,220,501 )   $ 339,616     $ (4,747,671 )   $ (152,039 )
                                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ (2.34 )   $ 2.52     $ (6.58 )   $ (1.26 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (2.34 )   $ 2.52     $ (6.58 )   $ (1.26 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     947,459       134,793       721,389       120,762  
Diluted     947,459       134,796       721,389       120,762  

