Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DMC Global Inc. (BOOM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DMC Global Inc. (“DMC Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOOM) securities between May 3, 2024 and November 4, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the goodwill associated with Acadia Products was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (2) DMC Global’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (3) DMC Global’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (4) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global’s operations and financial results; and/or (5) as a result, DMC Global's public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of DMC Global should contact the Firm prior to the February 4, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

