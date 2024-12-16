Flow Capital Announces a US$1.5M Follow-On Loan in TVision

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces a follow-on senior note in an existing portfolio company, TVision Insights Inc. (“TVision” or the “Company”), a market leader in media measurement.

The additional capital infusion of US$1.5M will be used for growth and working capital and underscores Flow Capital’s ongoing commitment to supporting industry-leading, high-growth companies. Since Flow Capital’s initial investment, TVision has delivered exceptional growth, strengthened its position as a trusted industry partner, and expanded the breadth and depth of its innovative product and service offerings.

Flow Capital continues to focus on providing flexible growth financing solutions to small and mid-cap high-growth companies across multiple sectors. With the help of our capital, companies are better able to execute their growth plans, scale their operations more aggressively, and seize unique opportunities, all while avoiding excessively dilutive financing or restrictive equity-based relationships.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

