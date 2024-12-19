Real Estate Coaching Hub Expands to Launch DMG Business Group, Empowering Australia’s SME’s

DMG Business Group Real Estate Coaching Hub Business Broker Coach

Celebrating 15 Years of Success, Real Estate Coaching Hub introduces ‘DMG Business Group’ to support traditional businesses Nationwide

Rising costs, razor-thin profit margins, staffing shortages, skyrocketing energy prices, and persistently high interest rates, are all placing immense strain on business owners.” — Mr Darren Giles

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Coaching Hub , a trusted name in real estate coaching and professional development, marks its 15th anniversary with the launch of DMG Business Group , a new all-encompassing brand, dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Australia’s brick-and-mortar industries.Over the past 15 years, Real Estate Coaching Hub has built a solid reputation for equipping real estate professionals, including principals, agents, and business brokers, with industry-leading coaching and training solutions. Services have included Group Coaching, Sales Skills Training, One-on-One Coaching, and Leadership Development for executives and managers.With a surge in demand from the broader SME sector, DMG Business Group will expand on this legacy, offering tailored Business Coaching, Consultancy, and Marketing Strategy support for small to medium sized businesses, navigating today’s competitive and challenging landscape. The new brand promises to bring the same high-calibre expertise that has made Real Estate Coaching Hub a household name in the real estate and business broker sector, to a broader array of industries.Not new to the creation and launch of new businesses and brand processes, Real Estate Coaching Hub also brought the niche-specific Business Broker Coach to market in 2019 specifically aimed at assisting the business broker community in Australia.They say success leaves clues, and according to DMG Business Group General Manager Mr Darren Giles, they will replicate their proven formula in both real estate and business broking: “Due to our coaching, we’ve seen businesses come back from the brink of insolvency, and others have achieved incredible growth in a very short period. We’ve helped others build bigger, more resilient businesses. It’s a combination of better planning, deployment of higher-level strategies, the introduction of SOPs, guidance to build out their training resource libraries, and a newfound confidence that has empowered many to identify and capitalize on opportunities they might have otherwise overlooked."One of the points of difference DMG Business Group will introduce with their One-on-One Business, Executive, and Leadership Coaching will see SME clients able to choose from varied contact hours and frequency models. Unlike other programs with rigid and fixed schedules, DMG Business Group offers sessions on a more flexible “as needed” basis, or once per month, once per fortnight, or weekly Coaching, depending on the business niche, stage of maturity, and the skills and requirements of the owner.As well as a celebration to mark 15 years of helping the real estate community, this week’s 'party' will double as the official launch of DMG Business Group into the SME space, along with playing host to the regular client award ceremony for the 2024 calendar year.“Rising costs, razor-thin profit margins, staffing shortages, skyrocketing energy prices, and persistently high interest rates, are all placing immense strain on business owners. Combined with unrelenting red tape and compliance demands, it’s therefore no surprise that business insolvencies across the country have reached record levels.” said Mr Giles.The launch of DMG Business Group is both timely and an important mechanism to help the SME sector.For more information about DMG Business Group services visit... https://dmgbusinessgroup.au Interested business owners can access a range of valuable free content from the downloadable library and even claim a free coaching session.DMG Business Group enjoys a 4.9-star rating for Coaching, and Training ratings of 4.5 stars.DMG Business Group embraces the philosophy of 'paying it forward' and is dedicated to reinvesting up to 15% of its annual profits into meaningful and targeted philanthropic initiatives.Mr Darren Giles is a Brisbane-based business coach and consultant to real estate agents, business brokers and SMEs with a focus on helping them drive manageable growth in their businesses and ethically improve their sales techniques. He is the founder of https://realestatecoachinghub.com.au https://www.businessbroker.coach and https://dmgbusinessgroup.au To find out more and schedule an interview, call owner Darren Giles on 0418 278 127 or email coachdarren@realestatecoachinghub.com

Real Estate Coaching Hub - About Us Video - Vision, Mission, Team and Values

