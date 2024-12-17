Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market Outlook 2027: Advancing from US$ 4.0 Billion to US$ 12.2 Billion with an 13.1% CAGR

The global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027

Subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market focuses on the production and delivery of immunoglobulin therapies administered subcutaneously. SCIG is a key treatment for patients with immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and other conditions requiring antibody replacement therapy. The rising prevalence of primary and secondary immunodeficiency diseases, coupled with advancements in self-administration technology, is driving significant growth in the market.Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapies offer patients a safer, more convenient, and effective alternative to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), reducing hospital visits and improving overall quality of life. The global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027.Get A Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20594 Key DriversRising Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders: Increasing diagnoses of primary immunodeficiencies and secondary immunodeficiencies, such as those caused by cancer treatments or infections, are driving demand.Advantages Over IVIG: SCIG offers benefits such as ease of use, fewer systemic side effects, and the convenience of home-based self-administration.Growing Preference for Home-Based Therapy: The shift towards home infusion therapies reduces the burden on healthcare facilities and improves patient quality of life.Technological Advancements: Innovations in infusion devices, such as portable pumps and syringes, enhance the convenience and efficacy of SCIG administration.Improved Awareness and Diagnosis: Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients is resulting in higher diagnosis rates for immunodeficiency disorders.Aging Population: The elderly population, with weakened immune systems and increased vulnerability to infections, is a significant driver for immunoglobulin therapies.Recent TrendsSelf-Administration Technology: Development of user-friendly devices, such as pre-filled syringes and wearable pumps, is facilitating patient independence.Increasing Focus on Rare Diseases: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in therapies to treat rare immunological disorders and underserved patient populations.Rise in Home Healthcare Services: The growing preference for home-based treatment solutions is driving the adoption of SCIG over hospital-based IVIG therapies.Product Innovations: Advances in formulation, such as higher concentration immunoglobulins, reduce infusion time and improve patient compliance.Regulatory Approvals: Increased approvals for SCIG therapies by regulatory agencies (e.g., FDA, EMA) are expanding treatment options globally.Telehealth Integration: The integration of remote monitoring tools supports SCIG therapy management, ensuring patient safety and adherence.Top Companies:Biotest AGCSL LimitedGrifolsS.A.Kedrion S.p.AOctapharma AGTakeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedBio Products Laboratory Ltd.LFB S.A. .To Know More About Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/subcutaneous-immunoglobulin-market.html Future OutlookThe SCIG market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for patient-friendly therapies, growing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, and advancements in infusion technology. North America currently dominates the market due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing diagnoses, and high adoption of homecare therapies.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth due to rising awareness, improving healthcare access, and increasing investments in rare disease treatments.Market SegmentationApplicationPrimary Immunodeficiency DiseasesSecondary Immunodeficiency DiseasesOthersEnd-userHospitalClinicHome Care SettingRegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaSouth AmericaVisit our report to discover essential insights and analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20594 Browse More Trending Research Reports: Kidney Transplant Market to Grow at a 3.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, Fueled by Healthcare Spending and Renal Calculi Retrieval Devices Landscape | TMR Lymphedema Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 70.7 Mn by 2034: Advancements in Technology and Rising Awareness Drive Growth | TMRAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.