Warning for parents following drowning incidents

Release date: 17/12/24

Parents are being urged to be vigilant with young children around water this summer, following multiple presentations to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital for near-drownings and tragically one death.

This year, 10 children aged 10 months to 14-years-old have been admitted to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital for drowning incidents – nine children for near drownings and sadly a four-year-old who passed away.

In 2023, 10 children also required treatment for drowning incidents – eight for near drownings and two children who tragically died. All 10 were under the age of five.

South Australia averages around 2.4 child deaths a year from drownings. Most involve children aged one to four years and occur in private pools – often involving non-compliant pool fencing, open or unlocked gates and lapses in supervision.

Drowning is the world’s leading cause of unintentional death for children aged one to three. The most common factor for infant drownings is leaving children unsupervised.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to also stay alert around small bodies of water, like bathtubs and blow-up pools. Experts advise that a child can drown silently in as little as three centimetres of water, in less than 20 seconds.

About a quarter of all drowning deaths of children aged one to four years occur due to incidents involving bathtubs or small bodies of water.

Importantly, for every child who drowns, ten others are rescued from a near drowning incident.

Emergency department physicians have these safety tips:

Teach children to swim from a young age

Ensure children are wearing fit-for-purpose flotation devices and bright swimwear so it is easy to see them in the water

Always have a dedicated adult supervising children and avoid distractions including mobile phones

Remove toys from pools so they don’t attract children

Do not allow children to play near or sit on pool or spa drains. Body parts and hair may be sucked in because of the strong suction

Learn resuscitation

Ensure pool fencing is compliant - gates self-close, there are no climbable objects near, there is no excess space under the fence and gates are not propped open

For anyone experiencing an emergency around water, call Triple Zero immediately.

If a child requires urgent care but you aren’t sure if they need to come to an emergency department, contact the Child and Adolescent Virtual Urgent Care Service from any mobile device. For more information on water safety tips visit the SA Health website.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

With the weather heating up and kids on school holidays, we’re reminding parents about the importance of being vigilant around water this summer.

We want kids to be kids, have fun, and enjoy the water safely. Keep your backyard pools safe and your children free from harm.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Hospital Paediatric Trauma Nurse Consultant Jacqueline Winters

Non-fatal or near drowning incidents cause numerous preventable injuries each year. Children can suffer significantly with long term effects including brain damage and permanent disability.

We are urging families to be extremely cautious around water and make sure they’re prepared if anything happens. The first few minutes of an emergency can make the difference between life and death. Every second counts and we urge parents to familiarise themselves with first aid.

So far this year, we have seen 10 children admitted to hospital from drowning incidents. Every child we see is one too many.

Attributable to Kidsafe SA Chief Executive Officer Holly Fitzgerald

The backyard swimming pool is the single most dangerous water environment for young children. However, there are several other water environments which could be unsafe for children that wouldn’t naturally spring to mind including buckets, baths, toilets, dams, rivers, animal troughs, rainwater tanks, wells, pits that fill with water when it rains, fishponds, and septic tanks.

There are four simple steps parents can take to keep their children safe – supervise, eliminate hazards (when there is no water there is no risk), keep water out of reach, and educate yourself and others (teach kids to swim and learn resuscitation).