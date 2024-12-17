Rising Demand For Convenience Foods: A Key Driver Transforming the Aseptic Packaging Market 2024

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aseptic packaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $129.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aseptic Packaging Market is poised for considerable expansion in the coming years, as detailed in the Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2024. A testament to this is the rapid growth marked by the aseptic packaging market size, from $71.88 billion in 2023 to an expected $80.13 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.5%. The thrust behind this expansion comes from consumer demands for convenience, extended shelf life, a reduced need for preservatives, globalization of food supply chains, increased focus on food safety, and market spread in developing regions.

What does the future hold for the Aseptic Packaging Market?

Following the robust growth trajectory, the aseptic packaging market is projected to reach $129.17 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 12.7%. This promising outlook is driven by factors such as e-commerce growth, rising urbanization, strict regulations, focus on sustainable packaging, increasing demand for dairy alternatives, and evolving consumer lifestyles. The market will also be enriched by innovations, with major trends in the forecast period pointing towards technological advancements, single-serve packaging, smart packaging integration, collaborations and partnerships, and investments in R&D.

What's driving the expansion of the Aseptic Packaging Market?

One of the key propellers of the aseptic packaging market's surge is the swelling demand for convenience food products with extended shelf lives and safe hygiene-packaging. This finding is reinforced by data suggesting that the global processed snacks market, a primary consumer of aseptic packaging, is set to rise from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion in 2025.

Which companies are major players in the Aseptic Packaging Market?

The aseptic packaging market is home to numerous key industry players such as Tetra Laval International S.A, Amcor Limited, DS Smith PLC., Nippon Paper Industries, Refresco Group N.V., Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sidel Group, Visy Industries, SIG Combibloc AG, UFlex Limited, RPC Group, IPI S.r.l., ELOPAK Group, Shibuya Kogyo Co. Ltd., JBT Corporation, Coesia S.p.A., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Scholle IPN, Bemis Company Inc., Bemis Company Inc, Printpack Inc., Waldner, Ecolean AB, Aseptic Solutions USA, Comar LLC, Packaging World Co. Ltd., Molins PLC, Trepko Group, and Evergreen Packaging LLC.

What emerging trends are shaping the Aseptic Packaging Market?

Emerging trends in the aseptic packaging sector depict companies leaning toward the development of single-use passive units to bolster safety and curtail waste. As referenced, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company, based in China, introduced aseptic cartons in June 2022, showcasing the use of a bio-based polymer to create a sustainable packaging product.

How is the Aseptic Packaging Market segmented?

The aseptic packaging market report dissects the sector into discernible segments to provide a comprehensive view of the industry. Specifically, it covers:

1 By Type: Cartons, Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Cans, Ampoules, Other Types

2 By Material: Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Wood

3 By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Where does the Aseptic Packaging Market stand regionally?

Asia-Pacific came forth as the largest region within the aseptic packaging market in 2023, and it's predicted to clock faster growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

