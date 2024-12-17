Progreso CBP officers arrest Mercedes, TX resident accused of a sex crime involving a minor

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso Port of Entry encountered a man Friday evening wanted locally on an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact (fondling) issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

"CBP officers continue to work diligently to screen and identify all travelers entering the United States to keep our country safe,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “Arrests of this magnitude illustrate the importance of the collaboration between CBP and local law enforcement agencies in safeguarding our communities and ensuring justice is upheld.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The arrest occurred on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Progreso International Bridge. Adrian De la Fuente, 43, a U.S. citizen returning from Mexico applied for reentry and was referred by CBP officers to secondary for further inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact (fondling) issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. De La Fuente was turned over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

