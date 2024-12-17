PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 16, 2024 Legarda raises concern over education budget cuts; seeks greater transparency in bicameral process Senator Loren Legarda expressed serious concern over the ₱12 billion reduction in the Department of Education's (DepEd) budget for FY 2025, describing it as a "significant misstep" with far-reaching consequences for learners, teachers, and the nation's future. She cautioned that this decision not only jeopardizes the foundation of progress but also reflects a troubling shift in national priorities. "How can we rationalize slashing ₱12 billion from DepEd?" Legarda asked. "How can we claim to value the future of our nation when we undermine the very foundation of that future? How do we explain that act of not allocating sufficient resources into what we have always called our most powerful investment?" The largest cut in the department's proposed FY 2025 budget is the ₱10 billion reduction from the DepEd Computerization Program, a vital initiative aimed at providing public schools with educational technology packages, including IT infrastructure, networking facilities, and information systems. The program, aligned with the K-12 curriculum, enhances the teaching and learning process, equipping students with essential skills for future employment and global citizenship. Senator Legarda, who serves as a Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, stressed that such a reduction risks widening the digital divide, especially in underserved communities. "In today's world, digital access is no longer a luxury but a lifeline," Legarda said. "Scaling back on programs that provide technological tools for learning denies millions of Filipino children the opportunity to compete in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world." Legarda underscored the need to uphold the nation's commitment to education by ensuring sustained funding for regular programs that directly benefit learners and teachers. "Our duty to our children's future goes beyond words; it requires action. This means strengthening the regular programs that benefit our learners and teachers. Respect for the mandates of governance requires mutual accountability. If we expect DepEd to succeed in implementing their programs, it starts by providing them with the necessary resources to deliver," she emphasized. As a four-term senator and former Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Legarda also called for greater transparency in the budget process, particularly during the bicameral conference committee deliberations. "The General Appropriations Act (GAA) is the single most important legislation we pass each year," Legarda asserted. "Months of committee hearings and plenary debates are rendered meaningless if the final budget decisions lack genuine transparency. The Filipino people deserve a clear explanation for every peso allocated--or removed--especially in vital sectors like education." She emphasized that the GAA reflects the nation's priorities and should inspire public trust, not skepticism. "I have sought to reconcile some of the changes made during the bicameral conference with the principles we, as legislators, are sworn to uphold. Yet, I fear that some of these adjustments may be difficult to explain in a way that earns the trust of the Filipino people," Legarda concluded. Legarda, nabahala sa DepEd budget cut; nanawagan ng mas malinaw na bicameral process Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Senator Loren Legarda sa ₱12 bilyong pagbawas sa budget ng Department of Education (DepEd) para sa taong 2025. Ayon kay Legarda, ang maling hakbang na ito ay magdudulot ng negatibong epekto sa mga mag-aaral at guro, at sa kinabukasan ng bansa. Babala ng senador, nilalagay ng desisyong ito sa panganib ang pundasyon ng kaunlaran sa bansa. Lubos na nakakabahala din umano ang pagbabagong nagaganap sa mga prayoridad ng gobyerno. "Paano natin maipapaliwanag ang pagbawas ng ₱12 bilyon sa DepEd?" tanong ni Legarda. "Paano natin masasabi na pinapahalagahan natin ang kinabukasan ng ating bansa kung pinahihina natin ang mismong pundasyon nito? Paano natin maipapaliwanag ang hindi sapat na pondo para sa tinatawag nating pinakamahalagang pamumuhunan?" Sa ₱12 bilyong kinaltas sa budget, ang pinakamalaking nabawas ay ang ₱10 bilyong nakalaan sana para sa DepEd Computerization Program, isang mahalagang inisyatibo na layuning magbigay ng mga educational technology package sa mga pampublikong paaralan, kabilang ang IT infrastructure, networking facilities, at information systems. Ang programang ito, na naaayon sa K-12 curriculum, ay naglalayong paunlarin ang proseso ng pagtuturo upang bigyan ang mga mag-aaral ng kasanayang angkop para sa hinaharap. Bilang Commissioner ng Second Congressional Commission on Education, binigyang-diin ni Legarda na ang pagkakaltas sa budget ay magpapalawak ng digital divide, lalo na sa mga komunidad na salat sa mga kagamitan. "Sa panahon ngayon, ang digital access ay hindi na luho kundi isang pangangailangan," sabi ni Legarda. "Ang pagbawas ng pondo para sa mga programang nagbibigay ng teknolohikal na kagamitan sa pag-aaral ay naghahatid sa milyun-milyong batang Pilipino ng pagkakataong makipagsabayan sa mabilis na pag-unlad ng teknolohiya ng mundo." Binigyang-diin din ni Legarda na dapat panindigan ng estado ang pagbibigay prayoridad sa edukasyon sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng tuloy-tuloy na pondo para sa mga regular na programa na direktang pinakikinabangan ng mga mag-aaral at guro. "Ang tungkulin natin para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak ay higit pa sa salita; nangangailangan ito ng aksyon. Kailangang patatagin ang mga regular na programang makakatulong sa ating mga mag-aaral at guro. Ang respeto sa mandato ng pamahalaan ay nangangailangan ng mutual accountability. Kung inaasahan nating magtagumpay ang DepEd sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang mga programa, dapat magsimula ito sa pagbibigay ng tamang pondo upang maisakatuparan ito," kanyang binigyang-diin. Bilang senador sa loob ng apat na termino at dating Chair ng Senate Committee on Finance, nanawagan si Legarda para sa mas malaking kaliwanagan sa proseso ng budget, partikular na sa mga deliberasyon ng bicameral conference committee. "Ang General Appropriations Act (GAA) ang pinakamahalagang batas na pinapasa natin taun-taon," saad ni Legarda. "Ang mga committee hearings at plenary debates na isinasagawa sa loob ng maraming buwan ay nawawalan ng kabuluhan kung ang mga pinal na desisyon sa budget ay kulang sa tunay na transparency. Nararapat sa mga Pilipino ang malinaw na paliwanag sa bawat pisong inilaan--o inalis--lalo na sa mahalagang sektor tulad ng edukasyon." Binigyang-diin ni Legarda na ang GAA ay sumasalamin sa mga prayoridad ng pamahalaan kung kaya't ito ay dapat magbunga ng tiwala ng publiko at hindi magdulot ng mga katanungan at pagdududa. "Sinikap kong intindihin ang ilan sa mga pagbabago na ginawa sa bicameral conference alinsunod sa mga prinsipyo na sinumpaan nating mga mambabatas. Ngunit nangangamba ako na mahirap ipaliwanag ang ang ilang pagbabago sa paraang makakakuha ng tiwala ng mga Pilipino," ayon ni Legarda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.