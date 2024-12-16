Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,711 in the last 365 days.

USS Savannah Arrives in Sihanoukville, Cambodia After Eight Years

Savannah’s visit to Cambodia demonstrates the growth of the U.S. and Cambodia relationship, rooted in strong historical and cultural linkages.


"Thank you to the people of Sihanoukville for their warm welcome to the Savannah team,” said Cmdr. Dan Sledz, commanding officer of Savannah. “Cambodia is a key partner for us in the region, and this port visit provides us an important opportunity to meet with local leaders."

It is the first U.S Navy ship to visit the Kingdom of Cambodia after eight years.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USS Savannah Arrives in Sihanoukville, Cambodia After Eight Years

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more