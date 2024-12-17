Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Wins Global Acclaim, Sets Stage for 2025 Release and World Tour

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Terry C. Carney, Sr., with his wife, Monae Veronica Chavez

With 40+ prestigious awards, Put the Guns Down by Terry C. Carney, Sr. prepares for its 2025 release and global tour, driving action on gun violence.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic , the critically acclaimed documentary co-directed by Terry C. Carney, Sr. , and Eric Herbert and produced in collaboration with legendary artist and activist Ice-T, has emerged as one of the year’s most impactful films. Garnering over 40 prestigious awards and counting at global festivals—including Best Cause-Driven Film at the World Film Festival of Cannes and Best Documentary International at the Sydney Indie Short Festival—the film is now preparing for its highly anticipated 2025 release and an ambitious world tour designed to drive meaningful, lasting change.A Collective Vision, A Movement for ChangeBacked by an impressive team of executive producers, including Eugene Ysaguirre, Monae Veronica Chavez, Harold Cheatham, and Juan Villanueva, Put the Guns Down delivers a raw and unfiltered exploration of gun violence’s devastating toll. With Mack Tompkins serving as head editor and contributions from industry voices like Spice 1, Chilly Chill, and Kokane, as well as producers such as Jorge Hinojosa, Cornell Joseph Ward, Lawon D. Carney, and others, the film amplifies the stories of survivors, families, and advocates, ensuring their voices resonate on a global scale."We wanted this film to do more than educate—it’s a call to action," said Terry C. Carney, Sr., filmmaker and community advocate. "By sharing these untold stories, we aim to inspire change, compassion, and awareness around the urgent issues of gun violence and mental health."Awards and AccoladesThe film’s emotionally charged storytelling and raw authenticity have earned widespread recognition, including:Best Cause-Driven Film – World Film Festival of CannesBest Documentary International – Sydney Indie Short FestivalBest Editing Feature Documentary – Marina Del Rey Film FestivalBest Feature Documentary – Black August Film FestivalBest Director Documentary Feature – San Diego Movie AwardsBest Film Director – Niagara Falls International Short FestivalLooking Ahead: The 2025 “Put the Guns Down and Save a Life” World TourBuilding on this success, Platinum City Golden West Entertainment and Films, led by Carney, will launch the “Put the Guns Down and Save a Life” World Lecture Tour in 2025. This transformative initiative combines movie screenings, live discussions, and educational workshops to address the root causes of gun violence and mental health crises. In collaboration with Ice-T, Eric Herbert, and community leaders, the tour will unite policymakers, educators, and advocates across the United States and worldwide to drive action."This isn’t just a film—it’s a movement," added Carney. "Our mission is to empower communities, save lives, and create meaningful change where it’s needed most."A Holiday Gift of Hope: Last Man Standing Carney’s commitment to change extends beyond the screen. His memoir, Last Man Standing, offers readers an inspiring reflection on his personal journey from the streets of Los Angeles to becoming a leading advocate for social change. With themes of redemption, resilience, and hope, Last Man Standing makes for a thoughtful and impactful holiday gift—one that reminds us of the power of perseverance.Join the MovementFor more details about Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic and Terry C. Carney, Sr.’s work, visit TerryCCarneySr.com.Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic is not just a film—it’s a global call to action. With its powerful message, award-winning storytelling, and visionary leadership, Carney and his team invite audiences, advocates, and the media to unite for a safer, more compassionate future.

