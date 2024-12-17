Two Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Open; Others Closing This Week

ATLANTA – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Brooks and Pierce counties. The recovery center Coffee County will temporarily close for two days; and the center in Toombs will close permanently.

The mobile recovery center in Brooks County is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, except Sundays, at this location:

Brooks County

Brooks County AG Building

400 E. Courtland Ave.

Quitman, GA 31643

The mobile recovery center in Pierce County is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Dec. 21, at this location:

Pierce County

Pierce County Extension Office

705 College Ave.

Blackshear, GA 31516

The recovery center in Coffee County will be closed temporarily Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Thursday, Dec. 19. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The location is:

Coffee County

The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Ave.

Douglas, GA 31533

The recovery center in Toombs County will close permanently at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19. The location is:

Toombs County

GA Department of Human Services

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436

Survivors may visit any open recovery center to get one-on-one help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their applications and learn about the appeals process. They can find the center closest to them by going to fema.gov/drc, or texting “DRC” and their Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 Monday through Saturday for assistance with their application.

