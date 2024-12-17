Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,714 in the last 365 days.

Deadline Extended to Jan. 7 for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance from the State of Tennessee is extended to Tuesday, Jan. 7, which coincides with the last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

If you lost your job or your work hours were reduced or interrupted as a result of Tropical Storm Helene, you may apply for disaster unemployment benefits. You can apply if you live in, work in or travel to your job through Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi or Washington County

Disaster unemployment benefits cover Sept. 29 to April 5, 2025, if your unemployment continues to be a direct result of Helene.

To apply, visit TN.gov/Jobs4TNor call 877-813-0950 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday to Friday. If you file online, specify on your application that you were impacted by a disaster.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is funded by FEMA and operated by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deadline Extended to Jan. 7 for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more