Deadline Extended to Jan. 7 for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance from the State of Tennessee is extended to Tuesday, Jan. 7, which coincides with the last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

If you lost your job or your work hours were reduced or interrupted as a result of Tropical Storm Helene, you may apply for disaster unemployment benefits. You can apply if you live in, work in or travel to your job through Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi or Washington County.

Disaster unemployment benefits cover Sept. 29 to April 5, 2025, if your unemployment continues to be a direct result of Helene.

To apply, visit TN.gov/Jobs4TNor call 877-813-0950 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday to Friday. If you file online, specify on your application that you were impacted by a disaster.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is funded by FEMA and operated by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.