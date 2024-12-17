Tiffany Savage named Veterans for America First National Communications Director announced Christi Tasker VFAF

Tiffany Savage "Politically Savvy" VFAF.US National Communications Director Tiffany Savage "Politically Savvy" VFAF.US National Communications Director with President Trump

Christi Tasker VFAF National Press Secretary announced Tiffany Savage of Georgia has been appointed Veterans for America First National Communications Director

Tiffany was instrumental in helping get President Trump elected and brings extensive experience and passion for advocating for veterans.” — CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAF

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiffany Savage of Georgia, a former field director on the 2024 Donald Trump Presidential Campaign and social media influencer, has been named Veterans for America First National Communications director."Veterans for America First is proud to welcome Tiffany "Savvy" Savage as our new Director of Communication. Tiffany was instrumental in helping get President Trump elected and brings extensive experience and passion for advocating for veterans. Her leadership and communication expertise will strengthen our efforts to amplify the voices of those who served and advance our mission. We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to her impactful contributions" said Robert Cornicelli President, Veterans for America FirstTiffany Savage is on X at: https://x.com/patriot_savvy/status/1867306696873586866 In other VFAF News:VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationStan Fitzgerald officially returns to Veterans for America First national leadership team as well as being named Georgia state chapter political director. "Stan Fitzgerald never actually left; the public resignation was from the now defunct group which split at the time during the campaign, and Fitzgerald has remained a powerful force with VFAF.US working for the America First political agenda" said Jared Craig National Vice President.

Tiffany Savage documentary outtake Trump sends letter to her father VFAF

